2019 — Ty Buchmeier went 3-for-3 for Marshall County in a 5-3 win over Clarksville (Tenn.) Northwest, while future Murray State Racer Brock Anderson struck out seven batters in four innings, helping the Marshals secure the win. … Murray State’s softball team split a doubleheader with Tennessee State, losing the first game, 2-1, before winning the second, 7-1. Hannah James struck out 10 for the Racers in the loss, while Taylor Makowsky fanned eight in a complete-game victory for game 2. … Christian Yelich, Major League Baseball’s 2018 MVP, became the first such player to hit a home run in the first three games of the following season, while Josh Hader pitched an immaculate inning — striking out the side on nine consecutive pitches — for the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
2018 — Brady Betts struck out five in four-plus innings for Paducah Tilghman in a 6-3 win over Caldwell County at Brooks Stadium. … Teaira McCowan notched a double-double with 21 points and 25 boards for eventual national champion Mississippi State in a 73-63 win over Louisville in the NCAA Women’s Final Four. … Emergency goalie Scott Foster was forced into action for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 6-2 win over Winnipeg. The then-36-year-old Western Michigan University alum played the final 14 minutes of the contest, after the Blackhawks lost starter Anton Forsberg and Collin Delia to injuries.
2017 — Steve Duncan was hired as the fourth football coach in five seasons at Paducah Tilghman, replacing Kurt Barber, who stepped down from his post earlier that month.
2016 — John Warren was hired to his second stint as the football coach at Massac County (Ill.), replacing Ryan Lott.
2008 — Memphis and Kansas punched their tickets to the NCAA Final Four. The No.1-seed Jayhawks knocked off Stephen Curry and Davidson, 59-57, while the Tigers and future No. 1 pick, Derrick Rose, took down Texas, 85-67, to advance to the penultimate round for the first time since 1985.
1999 — The KHSAA moved the girls’ basketball state tournament out of Louisville, where it had been held since 1996.
1990 — Graves County sophomore Christy Henry was named as the Girls Purchase Player of the Year, while Carlisle County’s Frankie Brazzell was named as the Girls Purchase Coach of the Year.
1980 — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.
