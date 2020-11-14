2019 — Graves County volleyball star Taylor Courtney will continue the sport after a signing a letter of intent with Roosevelt University in Illinois.
2015 — Murray State gave nationally-ranked Eastern Kentucky all it could in the Racers' final game of the year at Stewart Stadium before bowing out 41-34 in double overtime. K.D. Humphries threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter to lead MSU back from a 13-point halftime deficit. Dy'Shawn Mobey ran for a Colonel touchdown in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. Kentayvus Hopkins scored the final touchdown in the second OT and Kobie Grace then intercepted Humphries to end it. Taylor Olden made nine kills and Sam Bedard scored 28 assists and six aces as Murray State ended its volleyball regular season with a 25-19, 25-16 and 25-12 win over Morehead State.
2010 — Sam Bradford threw for 251 yards and a touchdown but Joe Nedney booted the 29-yard field goal to win it 23-20 for the San Francisco 49ers in overtime over the St. Louis Rams. The Miami Dolphins got touchdown passes from backup quarterbacks Chad Henne and Tyler Thigpen in the second half to smash a 10-10 halftime tie and defeat the Tennessee Titans 29-17. Murray State quarterback Casey Brockman and running back Duane Brady were honored as OVC offensive player and co-newcomer, respectively, of the week for their roles in a 61-35 win over Austin Peay.
2005 — Rajan Rondo scored a career-high 18 points as UK topped Lipscomb 67-49 in the second round of the Guardians Classic in Lexington. The Wildcats will face either Iowa or Colgate in a semifinal in Kansas City, Missouri. Sara Struve, a defender on the Murray State women's soccer team, was named to the ESPN The Magazine Academic All-District IV Second Team for her 4.0 GPA while majoring in exercise science.
2000 — Murray State football coach Joe Pannunzio has 35 scholarships ready to help build a team that will improve on this past season's 6-5 squad. Lone Oak tennis player Casie Skaggs will sign a letter-of-intent with Missouri-St. Louis in NCAA Division II.
1995 — Reidland soccer star April Freeman was named first team All-State for the third consecutive season and missed being named Miss Kentucky in the sport by two votes. Mayor Gerry Montgomery asked the Paducah City Commissioner for more time to study allowing a minor league version of the Paducah Chiefs the use of Brooks Stadium. St. Mary alum Joe Hall signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles after playing last season with the Detroit Tigers. Lone Oak tennis player Abby Brazzell signed a letter-of-intent to play for Eastern Kentucky. Paducah Tilghman tennis player Lee Ann Massey will receive the KTA Girls' Scholastic Award at an upcoming banquet in Louisville. St. Mary's Adrienne Lima and John Durbin were named runner and coach of the year by the Kentucky Cross Country Coaches Association. Dian Hines won the Women's Bowling Association state title in Louisville. Michael Oliver led Open Door with 27 points in a 74-59 win at Owensboro Majesty.
1985 — Kenny Walker led the offense with 21 points as UK adapted to the aggressive defense favored by new coach Eddie Sutton for a 98-52 exhibition win over the Czechoslovakian National Team at Rupp Arena. Dutchess Jones scored for the Blue Team in an 86-79 win over the white team in a Murray State women's intersquad scrimmage at West Hopkins High in Madisonville.
1970 — Stan Fritts rushed for a school-record 196 yards on 34 carries as Murray State downed Evansville 39-6 at Carlisle Cutchin Stadium. Mark Glover and Tony Naas combined for 41 points in St. Mary's 69-50 home victory over Ballard Memorial. Paducah's Pete Yopp and Yvonnda Winkler won the All-Events scratch and All-Evnts handicap titles, respectively, at the Kentucky State Women's Bowling Association Tournament at Cardinal Lanes.
