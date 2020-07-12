On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Brenton Tidd is getting plenty of nearby support as he plays for the Paducah Chiefs and pursues a nursing career. The Chiefs led their game at Hoptown 5-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, where Charlie Fischer hit a grand slam to lead the Hoppers to an 8-7 victory. In other OVL action, Fulton is gaining on Paducah in the Western Division as Keshaun Mays struck out nine Miners in five innings for the Railroaders’ 6-3 win over Madisonville.
2015 — Josh Rhodes and Justin Gosa worked their way up the leader boards and into a sudden-death payoff at the Harrah’s Rolling Hills Men’s Invitational, There, Rhodes birdied the first hole to win his third Rolling Hills crown. ... Rick Cochran tied for ninth by shooting a 17-under-par 197 over three rounds of the Web.com Tour Boise Open in Idaho. ... Princeton’s Emma Talley finished 60th at the U.S. Open in Lancaster, Pa., with an 11-over-par 201.
2010 — Benton’s Travis Griffith needed just one playoff hole over Clayton Bradshaw of Clinton to with the West Kentucky Junior Amateur at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter. Anna Hack of Paducah had the top girls’ score with a 73.
2005 — Paducah’s Kyle Ramey finished with a -over-par 147 at the U.S. Amateur Public Links in Lebanon, Ohio, qualifying him for the match play portion of the tournament.
2000 — Buddy Bryant is going from his home in Lexington back to his hometown of Paducah to try and win his first Pepsi Irvin Cobb Championship. Defending champion Jeremy Grantham is leading a half-dozen former champs playing this edition of the event.
1995 — With a total purse of $14,000 with $5,000 going to the winner, former champs such as Phillip Hackett and John Riegger are lining up to compete at the Irvin Cobb Championships at Paxton Park.
1990 — Marshall County will have 14 competitors, including 12-year-old barrel racer Laurie Williams, participating at a Kentucky Junior Rodeo Association event in Union County. ... Mayfield’s Darren Hillis is following his state golf championship by shooting 166 over two rounds at the Midwestern Junior Championship at the Persimmon Ridge Golf Club in Anchorage, Ky.
1980 — Jimmy Brown and Charles Earhart both fired a 71 in the opening round of the Rolling Hills Invitational. Since Earhart’s 8 handicap put him in the first flight, however, he cannot compete for the title.
1975 — Dr. Glenn Noss is atop the leader board at the Rolling Hills Invitational after the first round alongside Mike Shelbourne and Steve Golliher. ... Lynn Maxwell, a ninth-grader at Jetton, won the 100- and 220-yard dashes in the intermediate division at the Kentucky Junior Olympic State Track Meet in Bowling Green. Maxwell was also part of the winning 440-yard relay team, as David Crockett won the 100-yard dash and David Wagner won the 880-yard run.
1970 — Corky Taylor of Henderson shot an even-par 144 over both rounds of the Rolling HIls Invitational. That was good enough to win the title by four strokes over Mayfield’s Dave Barclay. ... In fast-pitch softball, Clark Nelson, Wilbur Dunker and Danny Puckett each had two hits as the Sun-Democrat blanked Warner Radiator 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.