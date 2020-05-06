2019 — McCracken County softball got a battle from Paducah Tilghman, but still emerged with the 4-0 and 7-2 sweep on the Tornado’s home field. Ariel Fox went 4-for-5 over both games with three doubles and five runs scored. ... St. Mary softball also swept a doubleheader, taking care of Mayfield at home, 4-2 and 11-9. Kaitlynn Burrus struck out 12 Cardinals in the opener, while Peyton Hale smacked a two-run triple in the fifth inning of the nightcap.
2010 — Heath softball clinched the top seed in the upcoming Second District tournament with a 2-0 win at Lone Oak, avenging an earlier loss on the Pirates’ field. Hailee Murphy beat a throw from first base in the fifth inning to drive in the first run, and a sacrifice fly from Taylor Sherer in the sixth added an insurance score. ... In baseball, Todd Adams homered twice, and Caleb Shelley and Tyler Gough each went over the fence once as Ballard Memorial crushed Fulton County, 30-0. ... Carlisle County’s Caleb Hardy signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball for Bethel University.
2005 — Eric Roof’s walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning allowed St. Mary to tightened its Third District race with Graves County by defeating the Eagles, 4-2. ... Tyler Lambert smacked a grand slam as Lone Oak rolled to a 21-2 triumph at Massac County.
2000 — Lone Oak surrendered just two runs over four games to win the Madisonville Softball Tournament. The Flash defeated Warren Central (10-0), Louisville Southern (9-1) and Livingston Central (5-1) before blanking their hosts from Madisonville, 4-0. Heidi Seltzer was 4-for-4 in the title game where Leigh Ann Collins struck out five and walked none. ... In track, the Paducah Tilghman boys won the Fort Campbell Invitational, while the Lady Tornado was second only to Marshall County. Andre Perry won the long and triple jumps, while Shanea Wilson took the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as the long jump.
1995 — Tommy Jones was a combined 6-for-7 with five RBI as Heath baseball swept a doubleheader with Ballard Memorial, 11-6 and 9-7. ... Paducah Tilghman running back Tyrone Waldon signed to play football at Campbellsville University.
1985 — Calloway County’s Mark Waldrop made par on the first playoff hole at Miler Memorial Golf Course in Murray to edge Caldwell County’s John Hobby for the boys First Region golf championship. Marshall County won the team title, its second in a row. ... Heath hosted the McCracken County Track Invitational and swept the boys and girls team titles. Alicia Gray won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs for the Lady Pirates, and Donald Overstreet of St. Mary took the 110 high hurdles, the 200- and 400-meter dashes plus the high jump.
1980 — The rest of the girls golf scene in the First Region could not keep up with the Joneses. Murray’s Velvet Jones was the medalist in the First Region tournament by two strokes over Caldwell County’s Melissa Jones on her home course at the Princeton Country Club. Lone Oak won the team title for the second year in a row.
1975 — Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall will be the featured speaker at a upcoming barbecue dinner at Paducah Community College. ... Bill Willoughby, the New Jersey high school forward who signed a letter-of-intent with UK, has applied for the NBA hardship draft.
1970 — Mike Severns picked up three hits to lead Reidland over St. Mary 3-2 in eight innings at the Second District baseball tournament. The Greyhounds scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk. ... Mayfield hosted and defeated Paducah Tilghman 8-2 in an 18-hole golf match. Steve Barger led the Cardinals with a 66, while Scotty Musgrove and Mike Shelbourne each carded a 78 for the Tornado.
