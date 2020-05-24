2015 — McCracken County loons over the both fields as the First Region baseball and softball tournaments are both about to begin in Marshall County and Graves County, respectively. Caldwell County alum and Alabama star Emma Talley has the lead going into the final round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship in Bradenton, Florida. She shot a one-over-par 73 for a three-round total of even-par 216.
2010 — In the Second District softball tournament, Heath pitcher Kelleigh Jones was a hit batter away from a perfect game as she no-hit Paducah Tilghman 10-0. The other semifinal between Reidland and Lone Oak was suspended by lightning with the score 2-2 after three innings. The Greyhounds scored both of their urns on an Erica Howard single in the third. Second District baseball had its tournament at Mizell Field in Lone Oak with the Flash and Heath advancing. Jordan Fowler beat the throw home in the bottom of the seventh to score the winning run for the Pirates 3-2 over Paducah Tilghman. Sam Goode certainly had it as he drove in four runs in Lone Oak’s 7-2 win over Reidland. In Third District baseball, Andrew Shultz made life miserable for St. Mary. He allowed just one hit, picked off four Viking runners and collected three RBI in Graves County’s 9-1 win.
2005 — St. Mary won its first-ever district crown in fast-pitch softball with a 9-1 win over Ballard Memorial at the Third District tournament in Mayfield. Amber Everson and Brittany Scheer both drove in three runs for the Vikings. Third District baseball also had its tournament in Mayfield with Graves County and St. Mary reaching the championship tilt. The Vikings rode a one-hit, 11 strikeout turn from Gabriel Shaw to a 2-0 win over Ballard Memorial. Beau Bennett doubled the winning run home for the Eaqles 3-2 in eight innings over arch rival Mayfield. In the Second District, Cory Bobo’s sacrifice fly scored Clint TIlford with the game-winner for Heath 6-5 over Paducah Tilghman. Lone Oak’s Elliot Treece and Brad Robbins will be the top-seeded boys tennis doubles team at the upcoming state tournament in Lexington.
2000 — Lone Oak won its third consecutive Second District title by scoring six runs in the eighth inning of a 9-4 win over Reidland. Eric Dew provided the biggest blast in that eighth with a bases-loaded double that scored three. St. Mary lost both Third District titles. Brandi Wilson and Emily Viets both singled two runs in during the sixth inning of Ballard Memorial’s 10-3 softball win over the Vikings. Stephen Hatchell and Keith Gibson both singled two runs home during the fourth inning as Graves County held on for the 11-8 baseball win.
1995 — Despite a losing record in the regular season, St. Mary reached the First Region baseball championship game for the fourth consecutive season with a 9-4 win over Calloway County in Draffenville. Chris Haas went 3-for-3 and drove in three Viking runs. St. Mary will play Murray for the title after Robert Weatherly smacked three homers and Stephen Crouch allowed just four hits in a 13-1 rout of Graves County. In the First Region softball semifinals, also in Draffenville, Reidland and Ballard Memorial got into a slugfest and the Greyhounds emerged with the 13-8 win. Jennifer Wren allowed just six hits over the first six innings for the win. Reidland will face Lone Oak for the title after Jennifer Lambert smashed a three-run triple in the third to break a 3-3 tie for the 8-3 win over Marshall County.
1990 — st. Mary exploded for all of its runs in the first three innings and held on for the 6-4 win over St. Mary in the semis of the First Regional baseball tournament at Reagan Field in Murray. Billy Haskins singled Kent Leggs home with the first Tornado run, then scored the second when Brent Leggs, Kent’s twin, reached on an error. Tilghman will face Calloway County for the crown as Travis Turner allowed one hit over five innings for an 11-0 triumph. Lone Oak and PCC baseball star Bill Coleman received a two-year scholarship to play ball at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman swept both the boys and girls Class 2A track titles in Lexington. Lawrence “Choo Choo” Lee won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes as well as anchor the winning Tornado mile relay. For the Lady Tornado, Latonya Jones won the 400 while Emily Willis took the discus. Lone Oak’s Cheri Simmons won her second consecutive First Region girls tennis title 6-1, 6-1 over LuAnn Duiguld of Christian County.
1975 — Paducah Tilghman track split at the 2A state meet in Bowling Green with the girls winning and the boys taking second to Lexington Bryan Station. Bubba Jones won the triple jump for the Tornado and Lynn Maxwell took both the 100 and 220 yard dashes for the Lady Tornado.
1965 — Louisville native Muhammad Ali, still called Cassius Clay by some press outlets of the day, retained his world heavyweight boxing championship with a first-round knockout of Sonny Liston in Lewiston, Maine. Ali won the title from Liston more than a year earlier in Miami Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.