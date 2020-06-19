On this date in local sports.
2019 — Murray State basketball star Ja Morant is in New York ready to become the highest Ohio Valley Conference player selection in the history of the NBA Draft. ... Paducah Tilghman's slugging shortstop Eric Riffe was voted the All-Purchase baseball player of the year in a vote of First Region coaches and media members. McCracken County freshman Ariel Fox was voted All-Purchase softball player of the year.
2015 — Joe Morris, who coached Mayfield to the last three Class 1A football championships, is one of eight finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association's Football Coach of the Year Award. ... Former pro and Murray State tennis coach Mel Purcell was inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame.
2010 — Paducah's April Hunter shot 121 over 27 holes to win a Tennessee Golf Association Junior tour event in Germantown, Tenn., by eight shots over Amelia Ray of Humboldt, Tenn., in the girls 15-18 Masters division.
2005 — Paducah Post 31 could not get a hit in the first inning, but walks and hit batters helped the hosts score three runs that frame en route to an 8-3 win over Owensboro. Adam Finke threw five shutout innings after that to get the win.
2000 — Despite not being selected in the Major League Baseball amateur draft, former Christian Fellowship, John A. Logan and Murray State star Chris Johnson signed a free agent contract with the Cincinnati Reds. He will report to their rookie league club in Billings, Mont. Andy Beal, who played with Johnson at Post 31 as well as starring for Reidland, was assigned to the New York Yankees' farm team on Staten Island. Marshall County's Aaron Edwards, also a Yankee draft pick, has opted to go to John A. Logan with the defending world champs holding his rights for another year. ... Jason Forsythe of Gilbertsville was named all-Around Cowboy at the Kentucky High School State Finals Rodeo in Eddyville by winning saddle bronc and finishing second in bareback bronc and cattle roping. ... Paducah Tilghman graduate Lee Ann Massey was named an NAIA second team All-America playing tennis for Birmingham-Southern College.
1995 — Reidland's Chad Hamm, Calloway County's Sean Waller and Murray's Robert Weatherly played for a West seniors all-star baseball team that swept the East 15-5 and 14-6 in Lexington. Calloway County's Brent Anderson, Murray's Ethan Crum and Marshal County's Robert Sanders were on the West juniors team that split with the East, winning the first game 5-4 but dropping the second 5-1.
1990 — Former Paducah Tilghman and University of Louisville star Dwight "Dee" Smith signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins after going undrafted. ... Matt Haas had three hits and Germain Hunter drove in two runs as Paducah Post 31 took advantage of nine errors for a 16-1 romp over Marion (Ill.) at Brooks Stadium.
1985 — The Marietta, Ga., team that won the Little League World Series two years ago behind Marc Pisciotta will be in Paducah to compete in the eight-team Tournament of Champions at the Pony League field at Noble Park.
1980 — Frank Beamer, who built Murray State into one of the top defensive units in I-AA football as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach, was promoted to Racers assistant head coach.
1970 — Ricky Lamkin and Alfred Delk each drove in three runs with two hits as Mayfield Post 26 won 10-5 at Paris, Tenn. ... Eddie Held of St. Louis shot a 1-under-par 70 to win the first Senior Golf Tournament Pro-Am at Paxton Park.
