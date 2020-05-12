2019 — Murray State baseball hosted UT Martin for its Senior Day and came away with an 8-5 win. But it was the juniors who made the difference as Brock Anderson went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, while Jordan Cozart put the Racers up for good with a grand slam in the eighth.
2015 — Alexis Taylor hit into an error, allowing Hanna Lurtz to score the winning run for St. Mary softball in a 7-6 eight-inning affair with Paducah Tilghman that was supposed to be on the Vikings’ new field but moved to the Tornado diamond. ... McCracken County softball hosted and bested Marshall County 13-3 in six innings. Bailey Vick and Rachel Ridolfi both had three hits for the Mustangs, who remain the top-ranked team in the state.
2010 — Cody Fraley singled in the tying run, then scored the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth inning of Reidland’s 3-2 win over St. Mary. ... In the McDonald’s TranSouth Athletic Conference baseball tournament at Brooks Stadium, Kris Miller provided the biggest of many big blasts for top-seed Cumberland University with a three-run homer in a 14-5 win over Union University. Cumberland will have Union again for the championship after Union eliminated Martin Methodist 11-5.
2005 — Before heading to the softball State All “A” Classic in Jeffersontown, Heath got held to four hits by a tough Christian County squad in a 4-0 loss. Sarah Driver struck out six for the Colonels. ... In baseball, Kenny Ford drove in three runs with a double and an inside-the-park home run as Lone Oak held on for the 7-5 win over St. Mary. ... Steven Riley tossed a one-hitter as Graves County dominated Community Christian Academy, 14-0.
2000 — Adam Miller smacked a grand slam in the third inning of Lone Oak’s 17-5 win at Heath in baseball. ... Justyn Knees opened and closed a 10-run third inning for Reidland with solo homers in a 17-1 romp over Ballard Memorial. ... Lone Oak’s Sarah Suitor and Mayfield’s Jay Clark will be the top seeds at the upcoming First Region tennis tournament in Lone Oak.
1995 — Ryan Fox struck out 11 Hickman County batters and smacked a grand slam as Heath earned its 20th victory by a 20-5 final.
1990 — For the first time since 1980, Paducah Tilghman’s girls track team fell short of the First Region Class 2A title with 115.5 points to 134 from Fort Campbell. Michelle Harris had the only individual win for the Lady Tornado in the 300 low hurdles, while Cynthia Garland of Calloway County took both the shot put and the discus. ... The Tilghman boys also finished second to Fort Campbell with wins from Gradie Johnson (triple jump), Lewis Ridgeway (100 dash) and Kevin Harris (400 dash).
1985 — Paducah Tilghman and Symsonia will get byes in the upcoming First Region baseball tournament.
1975 — Murray (312) won the boys First Region golf championship by two strokes over Mayfield (314) on the par-70 course at the Mayfield Golf and Country Club. Greg Carter of Carlisle County was the medalist with a 73. ... Laura Petrie won the discus, shot put and 440-yard dash as Carlisle County beat St. Mary 62-34 in a track meet in Bardwell.
1970 — Murray State clinched the OVC Western Division baseball championship with a pair of 1-0 wins over Middle Tennessee State. Paduchan Randy White allowed just two hits in the first win. David Porter, also from Paducah, allowed only one hit in the nightcap. ... Paducah Tilgman won the boys First Region golf championship with a 315 total at Princeton Golf & Country Club. The Tornado’s Mike Shelbourne was the tournament medalist after a two-hole sudden death playoff with Kim Albritton of Mayfield.
