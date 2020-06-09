On this date in local sports.
2019 — McCracken County baseball fell short of the state championship with a 4-2 loss to Tates Creek in Lexington. Logan Verble and Reese Hutchins both went 2-for-3 for the Mustangs. ... In the Ohio Valley League, the Paducah Chiefs roared back from an early 4-0 deficit to defeat the Franklin Duelers, 7-6, at Brooks Stadium. Pierce Mitchum was 4-for-5 for the Chiefs. ... Josh Rhodes won his first-ever West Kentucky Amateur at the Mayfield-Graves Country Club by shooting an 8-under-par-132 over both rounds.
2015 — Matt McMahon, who had been an assistant at Murray State before becoming an associate head coach at Louisiana Tech, was hired as the new head basketball coach at MSU. ... McCracken County’s Avery Edwards won the West Kentucky College Golf Showcase at Drake Creek Golf Club by two strokes over K.O. Taylor of Madisonville-North Hopkins.
2010 — An RBI double from Blake Vaughan and a two-run single from Chad Cox was just what Paducah Post 31 needed to win 11-10 at Lyon County. ... Paducah’s Case Cochran is tied fox sixth with a score of 70 after a first rainy day of the AT&T Kentucky State Amateur Golf Championship at the Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond. ... Michelle McKamey (girls 12-under) and Vincent Shiben (boys 10-under) won their age groups at the Joe Creason Kentucky State tennis qualifier in Louisville.
2005 — Heath baseball will need a third game with Owensboro Catholic to determine who is going to the state tournament. The Pirates won the 6-4 opener delayed from the night before by rainy weather, but dropped the second 12-2 with Nick Blanford going 3-for-4 with three RBI for the Aces.
2000 — Reidland was not long for the double-elimination state softball tournament with 3-2 losses to both Caldwell County and George Rogers Clark. In between those losses, Lindsey Childs tripled home a pair of runs in an 8-1 win over Shelby Valley. ... Geoffrey Kirksey drove in three runs with two doubles as Paducah Post 31 topped the River Region Mudcats 12-5 at Brooks Stadium.
1995 — Bridgette Howard of Marshall County is enjoying the practices and social engagements that come with being a Kentucky All-Star about to face a similar team from Indiana in a pair of basketball games. ... Reidland boys basketball coach Bryce Hibbard is leaving that job to take the same position at Louisville Eastern.
1990 — Paducah Post 31 opened its American Legion baseball season by sweeping a doubleheader 8-1 and 10-9 in Louisville. Germaine Hunter threw a two-hitter in the opener, while Kent Leggs singled home the winning run in the nightcap. ... Steve Korte shot a course record 62 to lead the first round of the Metropolis Invitational at the Metropolis Country Club.
1985 — Princeton’s Tommy Beshear, Murray’s Tony Franklin and both Dick Stacey and Jimmy Brown of Paducah qualified for the Kentucky State Amateur with their performances at the State Am qualifier at the Country Club of Paducah.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman graduate and Lamar University junior Rico Sutton was drafted and signed by the Toronto Blue Jays. ... Candy Jackson and Kathy Outland, state doubles tennis champs from Murray, won the championship at the Joe Creason qualifier in Louisville, 6-0, 6-1, over Cheri Simmons and Starr Jones.
1975 — Jesse Ladd of Paducah won the feature race, trophy dash and winners race in super stock competition at the Paducah International Raceway.
1970 — St. Mary forward Curtis Hixon signed a basketball scholarship with Lubbock Christian College in Texas, while Paducah Tilghman’s George Hamilton did the same with Paducah Community College. ... Leon Wurth and Mike Severns each smacked a two-run homer as Paducah Post 31 rolled 13-1 at Greenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.