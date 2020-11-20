2019 — UK coach John Calipari expressed disappointment with his team's long distance shooting following a narrow win over Utah Valley. Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 28 points as Louisville used a long-distance barrage to come from behind and defeat USC Upstate 76-50. Murray State's Rachel Giustino was named OVC volleyball player of the year with Rachel Holthaus and Becca Fernandez also making the All-OVC First Team for the Racers.
2015 — Quamea Jones scored the first touchdown of the game on a short run for McCracken County, but five turnovers and plenty of penalties proved costly as Central Hardin won the 6A First Region championship at Marquette Stadium by a 10-7 final. Trajon Bright gained 120 of his 147 rushing yards in the second half to break a 7-7 halftime tie and give Mayfield its seventh consecutive regional championship 24-13 over Owensboro Catholic at War Memorial Stadium. Jack Wilson completed to Peyton Payne on a 37-yard touchdown pass to lift Elizabethtown over Caldwell County 32-27. Bryce Jones, Damarcus Croacker and Chad Culbreath each scored 11 points for Murray State, but Kenny Gaines racked up 35 points to lead Georgia over the Racers 63-52. Scottie Ingram and Kirsten Besselsen combined for 33 kills as Murray State reached the finals of the OVC volleyball tournament with a straight-sets win over Tennessee State.
2010 — Isaiah Canaan and Daniel Poole each scored a dozen points as Murray State stopped Reinhardt 84-70 for its 21st consecutive home win. Murray State quarterback Casey Brockman ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third in a 28-23 win over Tennessee State. The victory is the 100th for coach Chris Hatcher and completed the Racers' first winning season since 2004. Paducah golfer Russ Cochran is in second place at the Pebble Beach Invitational.
2005 — In his return to St. Louis, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner threw three touchdown passes in a 38-28 win over the Rams. Byron Leftwich also threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as the Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Tennessee Titans 31-28 in Nashville.
2000 — Antoine Whelchel led the way with 27 points, followed by Isaac Spencer with 23 and Chris Shumate with 22 in Murray State's 103-76 win over Gardner-Webb. Former UK star Rex Chapman announced his retirement from basketball following a dozen years in the NBA.
1995 — Paducah Tilghman's Chris Sivels and Marshall County's Johnathan Wayland and John Sullivan were all earned all-state honors in boys soccer from the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association.
1990 — Carlisle County swept a varsity basketball doubleheader at St. Mary. Sherri Hayden scored 13 points to lead the Lady Vikings, but Andrea Vinyard dominated the middle for the Lady Comets with 25 points in a 41-26 triumph. In the boys game, Todd Tyler was the tops for Carlisle with 27 points in a 76-50 win. Raymond Miller led the Vikings with 14 points.
1980 — Bass Thomas led the way with 25 points as Paducah Community College handed St. Catharine's College its first loss of the junior college basketball season 98-79. Murray State's women got 14 points from Cheri Nagreski and 13 from Marshall County alum Lori Barrett, but lost 88-60 at SIU. Nina Walton, Carrie Gibson and Sharon Ellegood scored all but six of Heath's points in a 59-28 romp over Carlisle County. Nancy Scheer and Kim Rodgers each scored 10 points for St. Mary, but Susan Geveden put up 23 points and 25 rebounds for Lowes in a 61-46 triumph. Tammy Burton had 12 points for Lone Oak in a 38-36 win over Lyon County.
1970 — Livingston Central got 31 points out of Allen Doom but could not hit a last-second basket and fell 70-68 to St. Mary. Tony Naas led the Vikings with 19 points, followed by Mark Glover (17), Joe Danneker (15) and Mike Thompson (13). David Edwards led Lone Oak with 14 points, followed closely by Walter Hatchett (13), Dennis Hobbs (12), Wayne Elliott (11) and Ricky Goode (10), in an 80-62 win against Lyon County. As NBA commissioner Walter Kennedy killed plans for a merger with the ABA, the Kentucky Colonels topped the Carolina Cougars 100-98 in Greensboro, N.C., behind 19 points from Less Hunter.
