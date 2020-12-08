2019 — Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes and Derrick Henry ran for two scores as the Tennessee Titans doubled up the Oakland Raiders 42-21 in Oakland. Gabe Taylor and Grant Whitaker combined for 40 points as Murray hit nine 3-pointers to close the Marshall County Hoopfest with a 73-55 win over Lyon County.
2015 — Sayveon McEwen dominated for Paducah Tilghman with 24 points in an 80-40 win over Ballard Memorial in the Tornado’s home opener. McCracken County girls basketball coach Scott Sivills made a triumphant return to Calloway County, where he had coached girls basketball for 17 years, with a 58-51 win over the Lady Lakers. Maddye Rice led the Lady Mustangs with 17 points. McCracken completed the varsity sweep with the boys winning 67-46 behind Cameron Cartwright and his 20 points. At the Massac County shootout, the Lady Tornado of Paducah Tilghman got blanked in the fourth quarter while Lyndi Qualls and Cassidy Shepherd combined for 29 points in Graves County’s 54-23 victory.
2010 — Paducah Tilghman wide receiver and defensive back Josh Forrest was named Paducah Sun/Pepsi-Mid America Player of the Year as the All-Region Team was announced at Madison Hall in Paducah. Terrence Jones poured in 27 points as UK stopped Notre Dame 72-58 at the SEC/Big East Invitational in Louisville. Peyton Siva hit two 3-pointers in the second half to spark a 16-0 that helped Louisville beat San Francisco 61-35.
2005 — Issian Redding led with 25 points and Shawn Witherspoon also starred with 22 as Murray State opened its OVC campaign with an 80-51 win over Eastern Kentucky. UK said it would appeal the season-long suspension of center Randolph Morris.
2000 — Playing in home state on his 23rd birthday, Isaac Spencer scored 20 ponts as Murray State came back from a 16-point deficit in the second half to win 85-72 in overtime at Alabama-Birmingham. Chris Shumate (19 points) and Antoine Whelchel (18) also stepped up for the Racers. In high school hoops, Lone Oak swept a varsity doubleheader at Reidland. Michael Edwards led with 17 points in the boys’ 78-62 win while Heidi Seltzer got 13 points and 11 boards in the Lady Flash’s 60-35 win. Heath split a varsity doubleheader at Fulton City with Jennifer McSparin scoring 17 in the Lady Pirates’ 71-51 win and Cory Turner getting 12 points for the Pirates in their 68-41 loss.
1995 — Christian Fellowship swept a home varsity doubleheader against Louisville Beth Haven with Chris Johnson scoring 17 in the boys’ 97-65 win and Lacey Cockrel getting 18 points for the Lady Eagles in their 53-10 triumph.
1990 — Popeye Jones scored 15 points for Murray State, which fell 63-62 to Arkansas State in the Citizens Bank Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas. On the womens’ side, Murray alumna Jennifer Parker led the Lady Racers with 18 points in an 87-84 loss to Memphis State in the consolation game of the Lady Tiger Classic. In high school action, Matt Harrison led Heath with 21 points in a 74-32 romp over Crittenden County. Matt Wallis sank four 3-pointers for a good chunk of his 26 points for Lone Oak in a 73-60 win over Trigg County. Raymond Miller scored 17 points for St. Mary in a 62-53 loss to Livingston Central.
1980 — Kenney Hammonds got 18 points for Murray State in a 67-59 win at Northeast Louisiana. Tammy Burton led Lone Oak girls basketball with 19 points in a 50-47 win at Marshall County, who got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Laura Seay. In other girls basketball action, Deann Jarvis, Angie Burnett and Sharon Kortz each scored 11 points as Paducah Tilghman topped Reidland 49-40. Linda Burton and Alana Carter combined for 23 points as Carlisle County defeated St. Mary 34-29. Mayfield running back Charles “Pinky” Parrott has committed to play football at Murray State.
1970 — David Davis dropped 44 points for Benton in a 72-70 overtime triumph at Lone Oak. David Wall led Reidland with 14 points and Mike Sowash was close behind with 12 in a 51-38 win over Wingo. Kentucky Colonels rookie Dan Issel is fifth in scoring in the ABA with a 25.4 points-per-game average.
