A look through past Sun sports pages.
2019 — Hickman County softball used a trio of home runs to stun McCracken County 9-8 in eight innings in Clinton. Gracie Lusk drilled a three-run shot in the second inning for an early Falcon lead. Rancey Skaggs tied it 6-6 with a two-run blast in the fifth, and Bella Batts ended it with a solo shot in the eighth. ... Paducah Tilghman’s Emma Massey drove in two runs with three singles in a 10-0 win over Christian Fellowship. ... In baseball, McCracken County earned its 20th win as C.J. Spillane drove in four runs with three hits in a 9-2 win over Calloway County.
2015 — McCracken County’s boys and girls tennis teams reached the state semifinals following quarterfinal wins in Lone Oak. Michelle McKamey only lost one point as she led the Lady Mustangs to shutouts over Grayson County and Bowling Green. ... Ryan Garner and Cole Womack each belted a two-run homer in the first inning as McCracken County rolled 10-3 at Henderson County. ... St. Mary grad Olivia Warren, running for Brescia, will compete in the half-marathon at the NAIA National Championship.
2010 — Reidland blanked Green County 4-0 in Jeffersontown to win its fourth All “A” State softball championship. Greyhound pitcher Cassee Layne gave up only two runs the entire tournament to earn her third tournament MVP trophy. ... Mayfield golfer Jason Lancaster won the Calvert City Early Bird tournament by three strokes over Greg Carter of Benton.
2005 — Emelia McConnell struck out five Lone Oak batters in four innings as Heath swept the Second District in fast-pitch softball for the first time with a 3-1 win. ... On the track, Ballard Memorial won a boys and girls dual meet with Lone Oak. Tim Berry won the high jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles for the Bombers, while Jessica Rodgers took the 200, high jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles for the Lady Bombers.
2000 — Reidland clinched the top seed in the upcoming Second District baseball tournament with a rain-shortened 8-5 win at Lone Oak. Geoffrey Kirksey and Justin Hodge had back-to-back RBI doubles for the Greyhounds. ... Brandon Langston scored the winning run on a throwing error as St. Mary got past Ballard Memorial, 8-7.
1995 — Reidland clinched a tie for the top seed in the upcoming First District baseball tournament, as Andy Beal struck out 10 in a 4-2 win at Lone Oak. ... Aches and pains in his neck, shoulders and back have kept Paducah’s Russ Cochran off the PGA Tour for nearly a month.
1990 — Kevin Newman smacked a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, as Reidland won a wild one at Ballard Memorial, 14-10. ... Jason Roof and Matt Haas each drilled a two-run homer as St. Mary routed Livingston Central, 16-2.
1985 — Heath, 3-17 when the First District softball tournament began, won the championship with a 9-7 win over Lone Oak in La Center. Peri Chumbler put the Pirates up for good with an inside-the-park homer in the seventh. ... In the Second District baseball semifinals, Mike Randle collected three hits to help Paducah Tilghman advance with a 9-5 win over Reidland.
1970 — Paducah Tilghman won its 25th consecutive Class 2A regional track title at McRight Field. George Wilson won the 100- and 220-yard dashes for the Tornado. ... Cardinal Lanes will host the Paducah Open, part of the amateur Midwest Bowler’s Association expanded Southern operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.