2019 — After coaching the St. Mary boys basketball team for 15 years, Greg Overstreet returned to his alma mater to become the head coach of Paducah Tilghman boys basketball. ... In baseball, Marshall County won at Graves County by the football score of 14-10. Tyler Belcher drove in three runs with two doubles for the Marshals. ... In softball, Gracey Murt, Addie Young and McKenzie Elkins hit one home run apiece for Marshall County in a five-inning, 10-0 romp at Murray.
2015 — Unbeaten Kentucky earned its trip to the Final Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with a 68-66 win over Notre Dame in Cleveland. ... Ian Pitt and Caleb Fell of the Paducah Swim Team won state championships in the 1,000-yard freestyle and 1,650-yard freestyle, respectively. ... Danny Mullen of Paxton Park was named KPGA Golf Professional of the Year, while Todd Butts of Drake Creek was honored with the Player Development Award at the KPGA Spring Player Conference in Lexington.
2010 — While the Kentucky men were done in their NCAA basketball tournament, the women reached the finals of the Kansas City Regional by stunning top-seeded Nebraska, 76-67. ... In softball, Reidland stayed unbeaten and won the Meade County TSOA Tournament with a 5-4 win over Meade County in eight innings. ... Paducah’s Russ Cochran finished third at the Cap Cana Championship on the Champions Tour with Fred Couples winning his fifth consecutive event on the tour.
2005 — Steven Riley struck out 11 batters over four innings as Graves County dominated Community Christian Academy, 9-1, in the season opener in Mayfield.
2000 — Allison Graham, who would become girls head basketball coach then principal at Paducah Tilghman as Allison Stieg, resigned as head coach of the Ballard Memorial girls basketball team to focus on earning her Rank I certification for administrative purposes. ... On the baseball diamond, Calloway County scored the go-ahead runs on a sixth-inning throwing error in a 4-2 home victory over Graves County. Ballard Memorial followed three runs from Carlisle County in the sixth with four of its own that same inning for the 9-8 win in La Center.
1995 — Mark Ihnen kept Heath baseball going in the Crestview Classic in Florida, as he singled home Mark McIntosh in the 10th inning of a 4-3 win over Baker, Florida. ... Closer to home, Jason West picked up three hits for Murray in a 3-2 season-opening home win over St. Mary.
1990 — Murray State men’s basketball coach Steve Newton has received offers from Lamar among other schools about their head-coaching jobs, but insists he is not looking to leave.
1985 — Murray State baseball snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 6-3 win at Arkansas State. Steve Groehn’s double highlighted a four-run rally for the Thoroughbreds in the sixth inning.
1970 — Paducah’s Phil Roof, entering his seventh MLB season, finds himself in an odd baseball limbo. As a Seattle Pilot, Roof could soon become a Milwaukee Brewer if Federal bankruptcy referee Sidney Volinn allows the sale and move of the second-year franchise. Roof told Sun sports editor Jerry Atkins he would prefer Milwaukee since he began his big league career there with the Braves.
1965 — Katherine Rushing bowled a 606 scratch series to win the individual championship of the Paducah Women’s Bowling Association. She also led her Babb’s Drugs of Eddyville team to the team title.
1955 — Cold weather forces the Paducah Chiefs to postpone their exhibition game with Johnson City of the Appalachian League in Albany, Georgia.
