2019 — Chase Korte, a former McCracken County golfer now with Austin Peay State University, made his second All-Ohio Valley Conference golf team in as many seasons. ... In baseball, Brandon Dodd drove in three runs with two hits as McCracken County breezed past St. Mary 12-0 in five innings.
2015 — After a 24-hour rain delay, McCracken County finished off a combined no-hitter against Paducah Tilghman, 11-0 at Brooks Stadium. The Mustangs had led 4-0 after four innings when the rains hit, then scored seven times in the fifth inning to put it away. Caleb Reinhardt and Chad Williams combined on the no-hitter. ... McCracken softball player Kelsee Henson signed a letter-of-intent to pay for the University of Kentucky.
2005 — Brandon Austin and Jason Bundy both doubled and Jayce Long added a triple Heath cruised past Paducah Tilghman 10-0 in five innings at Brooks Stadium. ... Jared Hughes pitched just over six innings and singled home two runs in the fifth as Community Christian edged Futon County 4-3 at the Hickman County Invitational. ... In softball, Angela Roof no-hit Hickman County as she struck out 15 in the 8-0 victory.
1985 — Heath pitcher Lamont Fox struck out 12 batters in an 11-0 win at Livingston Central. ... In softball doubleheaders, Reidland swept Lone Oak, 4-2 and 7-6. Carla Powers smacked a two-run triple for the Greyhounds in the opener. ... Paducah Community College’s Laura Seay, a former basketball standout at Marshall County, will sign with UAB.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman scored 10 runs in the fifth inning of a 17-5 triumph over Lone Oak. Kevin Wheatley and David Dodd both doubled for the Tornado. ... St. Mary’s Kurt Averill shot an even-par 35 to lead St. Mary to a 152-163 golf match win over Metropolis at Paxton Park.
1975 — Mike Silvey drove three runs home with a single as Paducah Tilghman rolled to a 9-2 win at Fulton County. ... Dale Lyles singled, stole second, went to third on a sacrifice and reached home on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh of Lone Oak’s 4-3 win over Crittenden County.
1970 — Ray Bagwell drove in two runs with a fifth-inning double in Lone Oak’s 9-3 win over Heath.
