2019 — With a sacrifice fly by Grant Davis in the bottom of the seventh, McCracken County defeated Louisville Trinity 6-5 to advance to the baseball state championship game in Lexington. It is the first time a First Region team has reached the baseball state title contest since Murray in 1979. Davis went 2-for-3 and doubled home the tying run in the bottom of the fourth. Retiring Mayfield boys basketball coach Chris Guhy was honored with a special ceremony at the Mayfield-Graves Country Club. Josh Rhodes fired a five-under-par 65 to lead his closest competitor by two strokes at the Independence Bank West Kentucky Amateur at the Mayfield-Graves Country Club. Louisville clinched a berth in the College World Series by defeating East Carolina 13-0 behind a one-hitter thrown by Bobby Miller. In the OVL, Reid Rector drove in three runs with three singles as Fulton topped Henderson 12-2.
2015 — Steve Prohm is leaving the head coaching job of Murray State men’s basketball to take the same job at Iowa State. Mickey McCuiston was relieved of his duties as the girls soccer coach at Graves County. Tampa Bay grabbed a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Finals series with a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks in Chicago. Ben Bishop, who was questionable going into the game, made 36 saves for the Lightning. An 11th inning homer by David Olmedo-Barrera denied Louisville a berth in the College World Series as Cal State-Fullerton won 4-3.
2010 — Lyon County spoiled the season opener for Paducah Post 31 and the debut of new head coach Dennis Quigley with a 9-8 win at Brooks Stadium. Joel Southall led off the seventh for Lyon with a triple and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. St. Mary alum and Michigan State shortstop Jonathan Roof was selected in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the Texas Rangers. Brad Robbins and Don Korte both had holes-in-one on the 12th hole at Rolling Hills Country Club.
2005 — The Kitty League, currently known as the Ohio Valley league, returned after a five decade absence with eh Sikeston Bootheel Bombers hosting the Farmington Firebirds in a battle for Missouri. The Fulton Railroaders and the Union City (Tennessee) Greyhounds are the only other teams in the league at the time. A home run by Brock Wright gave Heath a 5-4 lead over Owensboro Catholic in the opener of their best-of-three semi-state series at Brooks Stadium. Rain, however, suspended the game at that point. In American Legion play, Calvert City downed Marion, Illinois, 8-7 on a bases-loaded single by Chase Cary in the 10th inning. Tifanie Treece of Lone Oak won the girls 18 title at the Joe Creason Junior Qualifier with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2) and 6-3 victory over Whitney Butcher.
2000 — Ross Dougherty hit for the cycle as part of a 4-for-5 six RBI night as Paducah Post 31 rolled 22-1 at Princeton Post 116. Also in Caldwell County, Nick Koulouris won an all-Paducah playoff with Eric Orth to take the boys 15-16 title at the Princeton Junior Golf Classic.
1995 — The Paducah Chiefs semipro baseball team swept a doubleheader with the Carbondale Cannons. Jason Massey socked a two-run homer to win the opener 9-2 and Todd Griffith handled the pitching the nightcap; a 19-1 rout. In American Legion action, Preston and Robert Weatherly each hit two doubles as Mayfield Post 26 beat Harrisburg, Illinois, 5-3. Benton golfer Don Cothran lost 2 & 1 to Ed Ruby in the semifinals of the KGA-PGA Kentucky Senior Match Play Championships in Louisville.
1990 — The Ohio Valley Conference announced it would add Southeast Missouri State and UT Martin as new members in two years during its Nashville conference. Paducah’s Billy Schroeder slipped from first to third after the final day of the Golden Diamond Invitational bass fishing tournament in Paris, Tennessee.
1985 — Paducah Post 31 swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader against Poplar Bluff 10-9 and 12-7. Denis Hodge drove in three runs for Post 31 in the first game, including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh while Lamont Fox and Tracy Thompson combined to drive in six runs in the nightcap. Paducah’s Dick Stacey and Princeton’s Tommy Beshear tied for the lead after the first round of the State Amateur golf qualifying tournament at the Country Club of Paducah.
1980 — Murray’s Candy Jackson reached he finals of the Joe Creason Junior Tennis Tournament in Louisville with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Beth Rupert of Ashland. In the other semifinal, Lone Oak’s Cheri Simmons lost to Lee McGuire of Lexington 6-0, 6-1. With Gary Blaine and Howard Quigley missing in action, Paducah Post 31 was blanked 10-0 by Louisville in American Legion action. David Hutcheson of Paducah won the Scout Benefit Bass Tournament on Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake with a total catch of 25 pounds and 10 ounces.
1975 — Chief Paduke Post 31 lost two of the three games it played in Illinois. Anthony Proctor only allowed two hits in a 7-1 win over Southwest Kiwanis of St. Louis, but errors plagued Paducah in losses to Evansville, Indiana (14-40) and Murphysboro, Illinois (8-2).
