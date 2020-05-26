2019 — Josh Rhodes scored 86 points to win the Texas Roadhouse-Silos Country Club Modified Stableford golf tournament; the only area competition that awards points per hole for below-par scores and no penalty for over-par efforts. He finished three points better than Seth Arthur and Jason Lancaster. The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins are bracing themselves for a physical Stanley Cup Finals, which begin at the TD Garden.
2015 —At the First Region baseball tournament in Draffenville, McCracken County and Marshall County combined for 30 hits with a three-run homer by Keegan Breese in the seventh capping the Mustangs’ 12-7 semifinal. McCracken will take on Calloway County in the title contest as Austin Anderson scored the only run in a 1-0 win over Ballard Memorial on a dropped throw to first base in the fifth inning. McCracken also topped Marshall in softball with a 12-2 victory at the First Region tournament in Mayfield. Tory Humphrey and Keely Barnes both had three hts for the Mustangs. Murray will await McCracken for the championship as Sarah Fitzer slammed a three-run double in an 8-3 win over Paducah Tilghman.
2010 — Tanner Richerson’s two-run double in the sxith inning capped a rally where Murray bounced back from a 7-1 deficit to defeat Marshall County 9-7 for its first Fourth District baseball championship in six years. Ryan Hayden only allowed one hit over six innings as Graves County won the Third District baseball title 6-2 over arch rival Mayfield. Alex Case struck out 10 Hickman County batters and picked up two hits himself as Carlisle County won the First District championship at home 4-1. Hickman County did win the First District softball title as Brooke Yates struck out 11 and Megan Gody drove I nthree runs in a 5-2 win at Carlisle County..
2005 — Chad Hampton drove in two runs to help Heath win its fourth consecutive Second District title with a 5-1 win over Lone Oak. After losing both of its regular season games to Heath, Reidland blanked the Pirates 6-0 for the Second District championship. Kristin James drove in two Greyhound runs. In Third District baseball, Zach Adkins singled Andrew Reid home with the eventual winning run for Graves County 3-1 over St. Mary. After a vote of the eight First Region coaches and an agreement with the stadium commission, the First Region baseball tournament will be played at Brooks Stadium.
2000 — Reidland’s Benjie and Brad Baker won thier boxing matches during a card at the Executive Inn. Benjie won the Mid-American Boxing Association heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over Troy weida; improving his pro record to 16-3. Brad defended his MAB super-middleweight belt with a technical knockout nd improved his recor to 14-1 Paducah golfer Larry Mullen reached the quarterfinals in the senior professional division of the Netcaddy KPGA Match Play Championship in Richmond before losing 3 and 2 to Carl DiCesare.
1995 —New Murray State basketball coach might be without top players Larry Johnson and Quennon Echols over academic issues. The Paducah Chiefs of the National Baseball Congress adult league, not to be confused with the current incarnation in the Ohio Valley League, will play a 40-game season and compete in the Missouri State tournament with hopes of reaching the NBC World Series..
1990 — Murray’s Brian Sowerby won both the 200 and 400 meter dashes and took second in the 100 at the state Class 1A track meet. Danivlle won the 1A boys title, followed by Murray, Mayfield and Fulton County. Paducah Tilghman track coach Lyman Borwn is stepping down after the Tornado finished third at the 2A state meet behind Fort Campbell and Fort Knox; snapping an 11-year state championship string. Lewis Ridgeway did win the 100 dash for the Tornado as teammate Gradie Johnson took the triple jump. Te Lady Tornado got wins from the 1,600-meter relay team plus Michelle Harris in the 300 hurdles.
1985 —Heath’s Kelly Haskins won the girls First Region tennis title with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ginger Smith of Mayfield. Lone Oak won the boys team title by sweeping four matches in a tie-breaker playoff with Murray. Benton’s Danny Ham shot 143 over both rounds to win the Tot Walden State Fram Invitational at Ballard County Country Club. After competing for seven years, Steve Karnes of Marion, Illinois, won his first Late Model Feature race at the Paducah International Raceway; edging Jerry English of Calvert City.
1980 — Tracy Giles of Ballard Memorial drove in three runs and scored three himself as the North All-Stars beat the South 12-2 in the second annual Shrine Club of America’s senior baseball All-Star game at Brooks Stadium.
1970 — Mike Shelbourne of Paducah Tilghman is leading by one stroke after the first day of the state tournament at Fort Knox. Jessy Ladd won both tje Losers’ Race and the Feature Race at keeling Speedway. In the Paducah Fast-Pitch Softball League, Larry Jones had four hits while Harry Douglas, Joe Thompson, Al Bass and Don Hanna got three apiece in a 31-3 rout of TVA.
