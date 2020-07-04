On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Ja’lil Akbar is adapting well from his big city with Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville to playing baseball at Olney College in rural Illinois as well as the Paducah Chiefs. ... After three previous NBA stops failed to produce, former Murray State star Cameron Payne is trying his luck with the Dallas Mavericks affiliate in the NBA Summer League. ... Paducah’s Elite Athletic Academy 15U volleyball team finished third in the Classic division at the AAU Volleyball National Championships in Orlando. Ballard Memorial’s Izzy Meyers and Carterville’s Bella Mavigliano made the all-American team.
2000 — Defending champ Nick Mills will join his father, Dwight, who won in 1996, along with nine-time winner Jimmy Brown and Mike Shelbourne at the upcoming Rolling Hills Invitational. ... Eddie Pace led the late model feature race at Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway from start to finish. ... Charlie Shoulta won the Ameribration 5K run in Calvert City with a time of 18:39. Aubrey Durbin won the women’s race at the same event in 23:28.
1995 — Reidland’s Susan Loyd is headed for the finals of the Independent Insurance Agent junior golf tournament with her performance at a qualifier at the Quail Chase Country Club near Louisville. She fired a 161, four strokes better than Jenny Throgmorton of West Paducah.
1990 — Paducah Post 31 took third place at the Bowling Green Fourth of July Tournament. Brandon Allen had three hits and David Coleman drove in a pair of runs as Paducah won the third place game, 8-1, over Georgetown.
1985 — Paducah Post 31 won the inaugural Paducah Sun Invitational with a 13-3 win over Harrisburg (Ill.), followed by a 17-5 triumph over Alton (Ill.) in the title game. Tracy Thomason went 4-for-5 in the first game and pitched over six innings of three-hit ball in the championship battle. Terry Shumpert went 3-for-4 with three RBI in the finale.
1970 — Former Paducah Tilghman and Murray State baseball star Dave Gourieux is pitching for manager and Paducahan Eddie Haas on the Atlanta Braves’ Class A affiliate in Greenwood, S.C. ... Larry Garland, a Tilghman star who made his way to Paducah Community College, is recovering from injuries with the Lewiston, Idaho, team in the Northwest League.
1965 — Jim Johnston cracked a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Union Drug a 4-3 win over the Twin-States league All-Stars in a baseball game played at Brooks Stadium. John Beaton, the winning pitcher, added a single and homer to the tally.
1960 — Two inmates of the State Penitentiary in Eddyville split their boxing matches against pros from Louisville. Ben (Rabbi) Campbell won his 10-round decision against Baby Leroy Emerson, while Otis Montgomery lost his 10-round decision to Eddie Whitaker. ... Don Myers, the defending Ohio Valley Conference tennis champion, defeated Lee Sullivan 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 to win the Country Club of Paducah Tournament.
