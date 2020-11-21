2019 — Two pitchers for Carlisle County signed collegiate letters-of-intent. Daven McGee signed with Murray State while Corbin Hayden inked with Southeastern Illinois College.
2015 — Murray State won the first set of the OVC volleyball championship at Racer Arena, then dropped the rest and fell to Belmont 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 and 25-16; snapping a 21-match home winning streak. Sam Bedard, the OVC setter of the year, had 38 assists and 18 digs for the Racers. Dominique Rhymes caught a touchdown pass from K.D. Humphries and Demetrius Mason recovered a fumble for another score as Murray State lost its season finale 42-20 at Jacksonville State. Kyra Gulledge scored eight points for Murray State, but rebounding cost the Lady Racers in a 61-51 home loss to Central Arkansas.
2010 — Calloway alum and Murray State quarterback Casey Brockman was named OVC Player of the Week for his three-touchdown performance against Tennessee State. Matt Ryan and Sam Bradford each threw two touchdown passes for the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams, respectively. Matt Bryant, however, nailed four field goals to give the Falcons the 34-17 win. Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young threw half his uniform into the Nashville stands during a tantrum in the Titans' 19-16 loss to the Washington Redskins. Kayla Moore led Murray State with 14 points, but the Lady Racers fell 72-55 at St. Louis.
2005 — Rekalin Sims led No. 7 UK with 22 points, but Greg Brunner had 17 points and 12 rebounds as a stiffer Iowa defense helped the No. 18 Hawkeyes pull the 67-63 upset in the semifinals of the Guardians Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.
2000 — After opening the season with losses to St. John's and UCLA at the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic, UK earned its first win of the season 91-48 over Jacksonville State in Cincinnati. Erik Daniels led the Wildcats with 19 points while Tayshaun Prince and Keith Bogans each chipped in with 14 points. After leading Paducah Post 31 to second place at the American Legion World Series, head coach Clarence "Yo-Yo" Adams is stepping down with pitching coach Greg Doss taking over.Carlisle County and St. Mary split a varsity basketball doubleheader at the Vikings' gym. Rod Ross led the St. Mary boys with 38 points and Ryan Cochran also impressed with 23. The Comets got a combined 12 points in overtime from Matt and Brett Hoskins as all the Viking starters fouled out in Carlisle's 89-79 triumph. Emily Lane scored 15 points to lead the Lady Vikings over the Lady Comets 52-47.
1995 — Murray State finished its exhibition basketball slate with an 89-84 win over the Croatian National Team. Greg Anderson led the Racers with 19 points. Carlisle County swept a home varsity basketball doubleheader with St. Mary. Chris O'Neill got the double-double for the Comets with 18 points and 13 rebunds in a 68-58 win while Miranda McNeil had 13 points in the Lady Comets' 45-29 victory. At the Kentucky Tennis Hall of Fame Banquet, Reidland's Jackie Trail was named Junior Player of the Year, Lone Oak's Sarah Suitor was named Most Improved Girl and Paducah Tilghman's Lee Ann Massey earned the Girls' Scholastic Achievement Award.
1985 — Howard Chambers led with 22 points and Richard Sutherland was not far behind with 21 as Paducah Community College beat Three Rivers Community College 91-87 in double overtime. Yevonne Alexander and Carla Davis combined for 11 points in the fourth quarter to lift Hickman County over Graves County 65-56 in girls basketball.
1970 — Matt Haug's short scoring run in the first quarter was all Murray State could manage as WKU won the OVC championship 33-7.
