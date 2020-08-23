2019 — Kade Neely ran for two touchdowns and caught a third while Markeacio Jackson made two touchdown runs totaling 78 yards as Mayfield opened its high school football season with a 45-22 home win over Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne. Nick Kemp won the first game of his high school football coaching career as Graves County triumphed 38-35 at Murray. In boys soccer, Caleb Madison scored the winning goal for McCracken County 2-1 at Tates Creek. Jack Roof scored two goals and Joey Eggemeyer made three assists as St. Mary won its first All “A” Classic regional 5-2 over Mayfield. Hundreds of students and faculty greeted Ja Morant on the MSU campus during the Memphis Grizzlies’ caravan tour.
2015 — Murray quarterback Desjahvonni Miles ran for two touchdowns and threw one scoring pass to Peyton Glynn, who also ran for two scores in a 49-3 rout of West Greene, Tennessee. In girls soccer, Marshall County defeated Greenwood 2-1 at the Daviess County Classic on goals by Kayla Travis and Camryn Crass, who scored the tying goal in a 3-3 game with Logan County.
2010 — Ryan Corrigan scored and Chase Caldwell assisted on two goals as Heath downed St. Mary 5-0 in boys soccer. The carnage continued on the girls’ side as Shannon Newberry scored five goals for the Lady Pirates in an 8-0 triumph over the Lady Vikings. Eliza Clark netted two goals as Paducah Tilghman blanked Reidland 6-0. Maddie Morris scored 21 assists and Meredith Morris made 11 digs as Paducah Tilghman volleyball beat Murray 23-26, 26-23 and 15-10.
2005 — Seth Asher and Chris Fike scored within minutes of each other early in the second half as Calloway County won 2-1 at Marshall County in boys soccer. On the volleyball court, Jennifer Franklin made seven kills and Brooke Cantwell was 13-for-13 in passing and diggings as Paducah Tilghman stayed unbeaten with a 25-18 and 25-23 win over Heath.
1995 — As part of its upcoming men’s basketball schedule, Murray State will play at Louisville and St. Louis plus the Boilermaker Classic at Purdue. Ryan Bradford and Jenny Throgmorton were the medalists as Heath’s girls and boys swept a high school golf meet with Lone Oak at Rolling Hills. Paducah’s Buddy Bryant missed the cut at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Newport, Rhode Island, by five strokes. Murray’s Mel Purcell reached the quarterfinals of the Big Bear Champions tournament in Columbus, Ohio, with a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 win over Guillermo Vilas.
1980 — Marcus Moss carried the ball 21 times for 142 yards and one touchdown as Mayfield defeated Corbin 18-7 at the Recreation Bowl in Mount Sterling. Rob Harned recovered a fumble and ran 30 yards for a touchdown in the opening seconds for Reidland. That was all the Greyhounds could muster in a 26-7 loss to Ohio County. Mel Purcell lost in the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Tennis Open 6-3, 6-1 to Buster Mottram. Carl Kaeds and Vi Cummins lead the opening round of the Lord and Lady Calvert Couples Scramble at Calvert City Country Club.
1970 — Murray State golf coach Buddy Hewitt won the fourth annual Murray Oaks Invitational despite shooting a triple bogey eight of the par-5 seventh hole and a final round total of 76. George Rice topped Don Wright in a one-hole playoff to win the second annual Bayou de Chein golf tournament in Clinton. Crittenden County golf coach Mickey Walker shot 70 while playing the nine-hole course twice to win the Sycamore Hills Invitational in Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.