A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — McCracken County won its sixth consecutive First Region girls tennis title with Sophia Shiben repeating as singles champ with a 6-0, 6-2 win over second-seed and fellow Lady Mustang Lilli Smith. Danni Poat and Shelby Puryear won girls doubles over fellow McCracken duo Isabella McKinney and Emily Dew. Paducah Tilghman's Davis Rowton and the Graves County pair of Isaac Carrico and Brady Ellegood took the boys titles. ... Carlisle County's Truman Davis plus McCracken County's Ariel Fox and Caldwell County's Mashea Glover were the baseball and softball players of the week. ... The Graves County eSports team of Avery Bradley, Isaac Lockwood and Garrett Matheny lost the state Rocket League championship to Shelbv County, 4-1.
2015 — McCracken County girls tennis won the first state team championship for the school with a 3-0 victory over Notre Dame. Michelle McKamey and Taylor Sprouse won their singes matches, while Sophia Shiben and Madelyn Kauffman took their doubles match. ... In baseball, Christian Gough got five hits and five RBI for Graves County, including a three-run homer, in a 13-4 win at Hickman County. ... Murray State baseball split a high-scoring doubleheader with Morehead State, dropping the first 14-10 but winning the nightcap 27-7 behind a program record four homers from Tyler Lawrence.
2010 — Andrew Shultz tossed a complete-game four-hitter as Graves County won 7-2 at Lone Oak in a battle of First Region baseball favorites. ... Heath graduate Chad Wright is hitting .327 as his Kentucky squad is set for an upcoming baseball matchup with Murray State at Brooks Stadium.
2005 — After an earlier 1-0 loss to Green County, Heath defeated the Dragons 4-0 for the State All "A" softball championship. Kayla Vance doubled the first two runs home in the first inning and was named the tournament MVP.
2000 — Marcus West hit a two-run homer for St. Mary but Aaron McClure and Ricky Byassee hit back-to-back homers as Hickman County prevailed, 10-3. ... In other baseball action, Shane McIntosh, Cliff Paschall and Clint Griggs each drove two runs home with a single hit as Paducah Tilghman dominated Crittenden County, 15-2. ... Kyle Maddux and Eric Dew both had two hits and two RBI for Lone Oak in a 14-8 victory at Graves County. ... In softball, Paducah Tilghman swept a doubleheader with Fulton County, 12-5 and 9-3, with Lauren Jones pitching both games and tossing a no-hitter in the opener.
1995 — Reidland's phenomenal softball season almost ended at the First District tournament but Nikki Scott singled Valerie Alsobrook home with the winning run in an 11-10 eighth-inning win over Paducah Tilghman at Heath. Amanda Pelley, Tasha Knoth and Mandy Riegle each had three hits for the Tornado off Greyhound ace Jennifer Wren.
1990 — After Reidland got several hits off him at the First District baseball tournament opener, Lone Oak pitcher Preston Snelling responded with four hits and seven RBI of his own in a 12-9 win. ... In the First Region softball tournament, Lone Oak beat Fulton City, 6-2, with Johnna Wheatley and Donna Brookeshier driving the go-ahead runs home in the fifth inning.
1985 — Paducah Tilghman reached the First Region baseball championship game following a 19-6 romp over Lowes. David Brown hit for the cycle and drove in five runs for the Tornado. Tilghman will face Heath for the title after the Pirates crushed Symsonia 18-1. Matt Reams held the Rough Riders to one hit and struck out 11.
1980 — Purchase teams won the First and Second Region baseball championships. Eric Rust, Wayne Smith and Craig Hayden all had three hits with Rust adding five RBI as St. Mary downed defending First champs Mayfield 11-2 at Brooks Stadium. Murray won its second consecutive Second crown with a 9-6 home win over Christian County. Eddie Requarth gave the Tigers the lead with a sacrifice in the fifth inning, and Tony Herndon added some insurance with a two-RBI single.
1975 — Trailing 6-2 after five innings, Reidland erupted for seven runs in the top of the sixth for the 9-6 comeback win over Lone Oak at the Second District tournament. Darrell McDaniel, the winning pitcher, started the Greyhound rally with a two-RBI single. Howie Ruffin and Keith Vassuer each drove in two runs for Reidland.
1970 — Murray State won its first Ohio Valley Conference baseball championship in five years by sweeping a doubleheader with Tennessee Tech, 6-3 and 5-3. Vito Scavo drove in two runs on two hits for the 'Breds in the opener, and Jack Glass had two RBI in the nightcap.
