2019 — St. Mary indefinitely suspended first-year boys basketball coach Wes Overstreet after his recent arrest in Carbondale, Illinois, for suspicion of driving unider the influence. After winning three Super Bowls as a player for the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is preparing to face that franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.
2015 — Down vy 17 at the half, Paducah Tilghman battled back in the second half against St. Xavier at the Meijer Holiday Classic in Bowling Green. The Tornado would get no closer than three and lose its first game of the season, 64-55, despite 21 points from Sayveon McEwen. Austin Hubert may have scored 59 points over two games, but St. Mary lost them both at the FNB Holiday Bash in Russellville; 86-67 to Russellville and 49-36 to Dyersburg, Tennessee.
2010 — Josh Forrest reached a double-double for Paducah Tilghman with 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 58-47 win over Knox Central at the Lexington Catholic Republic Bank Classic. St. Mary won the Louisville Beth Haven Holiday Classic with a 48-32 win over Beth Haven with Patrick Hubert sinking five 3-pointers for most of his 21 points. Heath did not fare as well at the South Central Bank/Halton Classic in Scottsville with a 63-42 loss to Daviess County. Drew Robinson had a double-double for the Pirates with 22 points and 10 rebounds. On the girls' side, St. Mary lost twice at the Parids-Bourbon County Classic. Lydia McManus led the Lady Vikings with 14 points in a 66-48 loss to Fort Thomas Highlands while Peyton Vaughan got 20 points in a 52-47 loss to Leslie County. Lucas Croft of Livingston Central was named the Paducah Sun boys basketball Player of the Week for averaging 22 points over four games at the Reidland Christmas Tournament.
2005 — St. Mary's girls opened pool play at the BB&T Lady Laker Holiday Hoops Tournament in Calloway County with a 52-36 win over Lyon County with Angela Roof and Danielle Averill combining for 37 points. Jonathan Roof and Sam Howard both hit buzzer-beating 3-pointers as St. Mary's boys beat Lake County, Tennessee, 94-91 in triple overtime at the Marion (Illinois) Holiday Tournament. David Jones hit two free throws in the final seconds of Paducah Tilghman's 62-61 win over Cahokia, Illinois, in the consolation bracket of the Centralia Holiday Tournament. Chase Denson led Lone Oak with 22 points and Luke Shumaker was just behind with 21, but the Flash fell 72-64 to Waynesville, Ohio, in overtime at the City of Firsts Classic in Danville. Matt Prewitt scored 18 points for Community Christian in a 76-34 loss to Murray. In other girls' games, Paducah Tilghman reached the finals of the Fort Walton Beach (Florida) Blowout as Ali Watson scored 21 points in a 67-48 win over Harrison County. Dara Kingsley scored 10 points for Heath in a 36-33 loss to Louisville Southern.
2000 — Orlandus Hill led the way with 16 points as Paducah Tilghman finished its run in the Fifth/Third Bank Kentucky Holiday Classic in Lexington with a 77-44 rout of Muhlenberg North. The Tornado and Simon Kenton cancelled their fifth place game since it would have put both schools over the KHSAA limit. Lone Oak missed the finals of its own Christmas tournament with a 67-59 loss to McLean County as Bryan Powell hit five 3-pointers for most of his 20 points. St. Mary reached the finals of that same event with Rod Ross and Ryan Cochran combining for 45 points in a 76-64 win over Munford, Tennessee. In a girls game, Jessica Pace scored 23 points for Lone Oak in a 50-52 loss to Woodford County at the Perdue-RC Classic in Hartford. Jennifer McSparin (29 points) and Jennifer McElya (21 points) led Heath in a 69-49 win over Cumberland County at the Murray Lady Tiger Classic.
1995 — Tony Delk scored 29 points as UK won the ECAC Holiday Festival at Madison Square Garden with a 106-79 rout of Iona. Paducah Tilghman reached the Class AA finals of the Carbondale Holiday Tournament with a 65-59 victory over Springfield with Brandon Moore leading the way with 13 points. At the Trigg County Invitational, David Wall led Reidland to third place with 18 poinrs in a 79-62 win over Trigg County.
1990 — Murray State endured a physical contest with Kansas State in the championship game of the BMA Classic in Kansas City but lost 67-50. Frank Allen led the Racers with 19 points. Sean Woods led UK with 20 points in a 93-85 win over Louisville. Paducah Tilghman alum Donald Tivis was named MVP of the Music City River Classic as he led Austin Peay over Fordham 72-69 in the finals. Matt Harrison had 20 points for Heath in an 80-67 loss to Carmi at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament.
1970 — Carlisle County won the Paducah Invitational with a 70-65 win over Mayfield as Cliff Simmons led the Comets with 18 points. Paducah Tilghman took fourth in this event with a 72-57 loss to St. Xavier with George Davis ettin 16 points for the Tornado.
