2019 — In the First Region All “A” baseball tournament, Mayfield’s Ben Gloyd relieved Dominic Thomas with a 1-0 deficit in the first inning and held off Fulton County the rest of the way as the Cardinals topped the Pilots 13-2 in La Center.
2015 — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari was honored with the Adolph Rupp Coach of the Year award. ... Jabir Walker, a Murray State defensive back from 1995-99, was hired as an official by the NFL.
2010 — Kelleigh Jones held Fort Walton Beach, Fla., to one run on one hit as the Pirates prevailed 4-1 at the Beach Bash. Jones also belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
2005 — At the McCracken County Wood Bat Classic, Heath blanked Ripley, Tenn., 5-0, with Jason Bundy driving in two runs.
1995 — Paducah Tilghman’s Joshua Ellis set meet records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Henderson County Invitational.
1985 — Lone Oak’s Stan Norris and Marshall County’s Rona Poe announced they would continue their basketball careers at Paducah Community College and Murray State, respectively.
1975 — Reidland baseball defeated both Marshall County (4-1) and Calloway County (7-0) at Brooks Stadium, while Lone Oak came back in the seventh to defeat St. Mary 5-4.
1970 — Heath dealt St. Mary its first loss of the baseball season 5-3.
1960 — St. John opened its baseball season with a 12-1 home win over St. Mary, while Joppa topped Reidland 3-1.
1950 — Murray State hosted Memphis State in a wild baseball game that took almost four hours before the Tigers won 16-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.