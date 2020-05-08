A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Kris Durfee is leaving his post as the athletic director at Paducah Tilghman to become the first full-time athletic director as well as an assistant principal at Paducah Middle School. ... McCracken County's Elijah Wheat was baseball player of the week, while Caldwell County's Katie Franklin and Hickman County's Bella Batts shared softball player of the week. ... Murray State sprinter Tamdra Lawrence was named OVC Outdoor Track Female Athlete of the Year.
2015 — With a win in the long jump and second places in three other events, Grace Campbell led Murray track to the girls title at the Area 1 Track and Field Championships at McCracken County. ... Mallory Myers worked her way around the bases for the only run in Paducah Tilghman's 1-0 softball win at Ballard Memorial. ... Caldwell County alum Emma Talley, competing as a junior at Alabama, is in second place going into the final round of the NCAA Women's Golf Regional in Raleigh, N.C. ... After coming so close to winning state titles in their first year of existence, McCracken County's boys and girls tennis teams are getting ready to host state sectionals at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center.
2010 — Miranda Mullen singled to right field to score Lauren Cartwright with the winning run in the seventh inning for Reidland in a 2-1 victory over Green County in the winners bracket final of the All "A" State softball tournament. The win capped a day where the Greyhounds won four games by a combined 32-2 score. ... Heath softball also excelled in tournament play with a 5-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville and an 8-0 triumph over John Hardin. Kelleigh Jones struck out eight in the first game and double twice in the second.
2005 — Heath fell short of repeating as All "A" baseball state champs with a 10-6 loss to Owensboro Catholic in the title game. Brock Wright singled in two runs in the third inning, where the Pirates scored all of their runs after giving up 10 to the Aces over the previous three frames. Earlier in the day, Heath beat Pikeville in the semifinals, 5-2, behind three hits from Brandon Austin.
2000 — Marcus West got the scoring going for St. Mary baseball with a two-run homer in an 8-3 win at Heath. ... In softball, Adrienne Gann tossed a no-hitter for Marshall County, which managed the 2-1 win over Mayfield. ... Paducah Tilghman earned its first win of the season behind a one-hitter from Lauren Jones in a 15-0 romp over Carlisle County. ... St. Mary and Murray split a doubleheader on the Tigers' diamond. Laura Nixon singled two runs home in Murray's 3-2 opening win, while Lynn and Erin Shoulta combined for five hits in the Vikings' 8-1 nightcap win.
1995 — Jennifer Lambert tripled in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate the deciding run in Lone Oak's 9-8 win over Graves County. ... Jennifer Wren allowed just one hit and struck out 13, as Reidland blanked Livingston Central 11-0. ... Kelley Quinlan homered and doubled for St. Mary in a 17-6 win over Murray. ... In baseball, Tim Hayden tripled and Corey Forester sacrificed him home for the only run in Graves County's 1-0 win over St .Mary. ... Kenny Roth is stepping down as an assistant coach with the Murray State men's basketball team.
1990 — Down 1-0 to Heath in the bottom of the seventh at the Second District softball tournament, Lone Oak tied it when Patricia Jones singled past shortstop to score Donna Brookshire. The Flash went on to win 4-1. Lone Oak would face Paducah Tilghman in the championship game after Stephanie Smith got two doubles and a triple in the Lady Tornado's 14-3 win over Reidland. ... In the Third District, Kim Barendregt drove home Vicki Edwards with the winning run for Graves County in a 2-1 final over St. Mary. ... In baseball, Brad Baker singled two runs home as Lone Oak rolled past Heath 13-5. ... Daren Holt smashed a three-run homer in Reidland's 10-3 win over St. Mary.
1985 — After five shutout innings at the First District baseball tournament, Lamont Fox held on to toss a two-hitter for Heath in a 2-0 win over Lone Oak. ... In First District softball, Stacey Whaley limited Ballard Memorial to three hits in a 4-1 Lone Oak win.
1980 — Joe Fitzgerald smacked a bases-loaded triple for Paducah Tilghman against Reidland in the first inning of their First District tournament matchup with Reidland. He then pitched his way out of jams in the fourth and fifth innings for a 7-2 win.
1970 — David Wall homered twice and doubled twice for a total of seven RBI as Reidland reached the championship game of the Paducah District tournament with a 16-8 triumph over Lone Oak. ... Paducah Tilghman won the Western Kentucky Conference Invitational golf tournament following a sudden-death playoff with tournament host Mayfield. Tim Garrett led the Tornado with a 79, as Caldwell County's Dennis Tomek took medalist with a 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.