A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Ellis Stubblefield struck out seven for Calloway County in a 6-0 win over Hickman County. Cadwell Turner paced the Laker offense, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs … Murray State’s softball team claimed first place outright in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 1-0 and 5-0 doubleheader sweep of Tennessee Tech.
2018 — Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson were named John A. Wooden Award winners, given to the top men’s and women’s basketball players, respectively, in the NCAA.
2017 — Cameron Langston hit a walk-off RBI single, giving McCracken County its sixth-consecutive win, 3-2 over Florida Christian … Kalli Harris drove in the go-ahead run for McCracken’s softball team in a 3-2 win over Fairhope, Alabama.
2016 — Isaac Lineberry’s go-ahead RBI helped McCracken County knock off Somerset, 5-3, at the Fort Walton Beach Bash in Fort Walton, Florida. He’d finish the day 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in, as would Ian Walters. Reid Pope was 2-for-2 … Bryce Drew was hired as the men’s basketball coach at Vanderbilt University, after going 124-49 in five seasons at Valparaiso, his alma mater.
2015 — Murray State star Cameron Payne declared his intention to leave the Racers after his sophomore season and instead pursue his NBA career. He’d later be selected with the No. 14 overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder … Duke won its fifth national championship, coming back to beat Wisconsin, 68-63 … McCracken County’s baseball remained undefeated, with a 16-0 win over Butler County and a 3-2 win over Campbellsville.
2010 — UConn won its seventh national championship and the Huskies their 78th game in a row with a 53-47 win over Stanford. Maya Moore had 23 points and 11 rebounds and was named the tournament’s MVP.
2000 — J.D. Drew was 2-for-3 with 5 RBIs for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 13-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. Both of Drew’s hits were home runs; the second a grand slam.
1990 — Paducah Sun sports reporter Chris Evans talks with Lone Oak tennis coach Larry Heflin and its newest team member, Amy Haskins, about the upcoming season expectations. Haskins transferred from Calloway County after back-to-back regional championships in girls’ singles... Sun sports writer Steve Millizer reports that Paducah Tilghman football coach Allan Cox spurns Ft. Walton Beach to remain the Blue Tornado’s skipper.
1985 — Fresh off of being the 1985 Paducah Sun All-Purchase Players of the Year, Marshall County seniors Barry Goheen and Rona Poe were both selected to the First Team Associated Press Kentucky All-State basketball teams... Paducah Tilghman’s Shawn Jackson helps the Blue Tornado capture the 27th annual Tilghman Track Invitational, with 34 local and regional teams in attendance... Massac County’s Jimmy Long went the distance and drove in the winning run of a doubleheader sweep of Lone Oak, 6-5 and 4-3.
1980 — Murray State men’s basketball coach Ron Greene acknowledges he interviewed for the Purdue men’s basketball head basketball coaching position. “They called and asked for permission to talk to me about the Purdue opening through the athletic director (Johnny Reagan),” Greene said. “By my visiting them and going for an interview shows that I have interest in the position.”
1970 — Heath opened its 1970 baseball season with a 14-4 lashing of Lone Oak. Brent Gregston pitched five scoreless innings, and Jerry Throgmorton led the Bucs with three hits — including a double. An eight-run second frame proved to be the difference.
1960 — Peggy Wynn wins medalist honors, in the first Ladies’ Day event held at Paxton Park. Nearly 40 members and guests attended the event. A meeting and a potluck were conducted before play... Pairings were created for the annual Paxton Park Players’ Association Spring Handicap Tournament. Consisting of two flights of 32 players, Kayo Mullen — defending tournament champion — was handicapped at two strokes (best in the field). Vince Genovese, Paxton Park professional, stressed that only official scorecards will be used for the matches. “Players must sign for a card in the pro shop before teeing off,” he added.
1950 — More than 60 prospects took to Brooks Stadium to try out for the Paducah Chiefs, then a Class D team in the Mississippi-Ohio Valley League, would go 67-55 that season, before moving on to the KITTY (Kentucky-Illinois-Tennessee) League.
