2019 — Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County will square off for the First Region baseball championship at Brooks Stadium. Reese Hutchins, the Mustang catcher who once played for the Tornado, went 2-for-2 with three RBI in a 15-0 romp over Hickman County. Eric Riffe homered and John Kiebler picked up three hits in Tilghman’s 11-1 win over Marshall County. ... In the First Region softball tournament at Sheppard Field, Tilghman pitcher Chesleigh Pugh limited the Hickman County offense to six hits in a 3-1 win. Ashby Murt scored half the McCracken runs in a 6-0 win over Calloway County.
2015 — McCracken County opened the First Region championship game with a homer by Cole Womack and kept going from there for the 3-0 triumph over Calloway County. ... McCracken also won the First Region softball crown by a 6-0 score, this time over Graves County in Mayfield. Audrey Dodd struck out 11 and allowed two hits on her way to being named tournament MVP. ... After winning the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship for Alabama, Caldwell County’s Emma Talley was named first-team All-America by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
2010 — Ballard Memorial wrapped up the Third District softball championship with a 10-0, six-inning win over Graves County on the Mayfield High School field. Shannon Tubbs and Kelsey Donohoo each drove in three Bomber runs.
2000 — With a win in the 1,600-meter relay over Fort Campbell, Paducah Tilghman’s girls track team won the Class 2A First Region championship. For the Lady Tornado, Shanes Wilson won the 200 and long jump, Peachie Jones won the 100 hurdles and high jump while Pauline White took the 100. In Class 1A at Stewart Stadium, Murray won both the boys and girls team crows with Tom Masthay winning the 110 hurdles and the 400, plus Bobby Smith in the 100 and 200. St. Mary impressed on the girls side with Temi Akojie winning the 100, 200 and 400 and Jackie Wagner taking the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
1990 — Bad Dreamer won the Duke of Paducah Futurity Trials at Bluegrass Downs. Run N Rigger took second while Goodtime Bag, who earlier won the Paducah Premiere Futurity Finals took third.
1980 — Donna Perry, who coached the Marshall County girls basketball team for two years and a top-ranking in the state the previous season, is stepping down to become the new principal at Sharpe Elementary. ... With Viking players giving each other credit for the team’s success and manager Rich Durbin making a successful return to his alma mater, St. Mary baseball is gearing up for the state tournament at Fort Knox.
1975 — Frank Law of Alagree won the feature race in the super stock class at Paducah International Raceway. ... Rick Leeper of Joppa, Illinois, is the new head coach of the junior-varsity basketball team at Murray State. He will also serve as an assistant on the varsity team.
1970 — After leading the first round of the boys state golf tournament in Fort Knox, Paducah Tilghman’s Mike Shelbourne stumbled to a 79 to finish at 150. Bubba Clements of Louisville Trinity won a sudden-death playoff with fellow 147 shooter Jim Byington of Lexington Tates Creek at the Anderson Golf Course. ... Area golfers could win a $100 savings bond from Jack Wilson Chevrolet by making a hole-in-one on any of Paxton Park’s four par-3 holes during the upcoming National Golf Day.
