On this date in local sports ...
2019 — After bulking up with protein, Kade Neely of Mayfield has improved enough as a wide receiver to get interest from the University of Louisville.
2015 — For the first time in a decade, Paducah Post 31 won the American Legion state baseball championship with an 8-6 win over Shelbyville Post 37 at Brooks Stadium. Schubert Moffatt gave Paducah its first lead on a two-RBI single with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. Ashton McDuffee, normally a force at the plate, pitched the ninth and escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs for the crown.
2010 — Arkansas brothers Daryl and Jason Masingale caught over 132 pounds to win the Cabela’s King Kat catfish tournament near Fort Massac Stat Park in Metropolis, Ill. ... Caldwell County’s Emma Talley is facing challenges for her First Region crown from Lone Oak’s Anna Hack and Paducah Tilghman’s April Butler.
2000 — Carly Marquess won gold in both slalom and tricks in girls 10-12 for the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts at the Southern Regional Water Ski competition at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach, Fla.
1995 — Xavier Shephard, Anthony Hutch, Ronnie Merritt and William Hampton were Murray State’s preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team picks by The Sporting News.
1990 — After winning a qualifying tournament in Millington, Tenn., John Riegger of Metropolis will compete at the FedEx St. Jude golf tournament in Memphis. ... Jesse Self and Jason Ward are leading a group of six kids 14 and under representing Paducah at the national AAU Junior Olympics in St. Petersburg, Fla. ... Chad Gamble, Robby Robertson and Matthew Anderson are among the local tennis players who advanced at the Kentucky Central Life Open Junior Classic in Lexington.
1985 — With her house robbed and her father fighting for life, Wanda Mullinax won her second Paducah Sun Ladies golf tournament by 10 strokes. ... Paducah Post 31 won its record 44th game of the season with a 7-3 win at Cape Girardeau, Mo. Jeff Fox allowed just six hits while hitting a double and a solo homer.
1980 — Mitch Gourieux allowed only one hit as Calvert City defeated Paducah American 2-0 at the Pony League state tournament at Jetta Raper Field.
1975 —Paducah’s Gene Roof smashed a three-run homer to propel the Minnesota Twins to a 7-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at Metropolitan Stadium. ... Marvin Wurth drove in a run in the 11th inning, as Paducah Post 31 topped Owensboro 6-5 at the American Legion Western Sectional in Bowling Green.
1970 — A new girls fast-pitch softball team from Paducah blanked Johnson City, Ill., in its home opener at Stuart Nelson Park. Ruth Hart doubled two runs home and Linda Rudolph allowed just four hits.
