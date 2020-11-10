2019 — The West beat the East in a pair of Kentucky High School Girls’ Soccer Coaches’ Association All-Stars. Marshall’s Carlen Whirley and Calloway’s Zoe Stom were on the First-Second team that won 3-1 while McCracken’s Molly Thomas, Graves’s Raychel Mathis and both Carmen Gunn and Sofia Bayer of Marshall were on the Honorable Mention team that won 5-1. Ryan Tannehill’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left helped the Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-32 in Nashville.
2015 — Skyler Woodward, a Livingston Central graduate now living in Paducah, will compete for the USA against Europe in the upcoming Mosconi Cup billiards tournament in Las Vegas. St. Louis Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina and outfielder Jason Hayward were both honored with Golden Gloves.
2010 — After not playing each other since 2002, Paducah Tilghman and Lone Oak signed a deal to open the football season against each other in 2011. The deal practically guarantees that the Tornado will play the consolidated McCracken County High School when it opens in the fall of 2013. St. Louis Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina and first baseman Albert Pujols were both honored with Golden Gloves. Ballard Memorial quarterback Alex Mallory will compete for a roster spot on the U.S. Army All-American Bowl team on the MTV2 series “The Ride”. Former UK star John Wall earned his first triple-double in just his sixth NBA game, a 98-91 win for his Washington Wizards over the Houston Rockets.
2005 — Pearson Griffith scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Murray State men’s basketball dominated Christian Brothers 81-37. Ashley N. Haines earned her second consecutive double-double with 23 points and 19 rebounds as Murray State women’s basketball won its final exhibition of the season 100-75 over St. Louis Golf Star. Chris Carpenter became the first St. Louis Cardinal pitcher since Bob Gibson in 1970 to win the NL Cy Young Award.
2000 — Justyn Knees caught 12 asses for 181 yards and the game-winning touchdown as Reidland advanced to the 2A First Region championship game with a 15-12 home win over Webster County. Quemar Daniels threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third but could not score from the Owensboro 1 in the closing seconds of a 35-28 loss to Owensboro in the 3A First Region semifinals. Paducah Tilghman’s John Semeraro and Lone Oak’s Todd Belcher are among the First Region players selected for the Kentucky All-Star Soccer Showcase at Louisville Eastern.
1995 — Derek Warford ran for the only Heath touchdown and was picked off on his team’s final drive as Owensboro Catholic escaped with a 17-10 win in the 2A First Region semifinals. Brandon Warfield ran for one touchdown and Jerome Hart returned a fumble 60 yards for the other as Paducah Tilghman fell 33-14 to Bowling Green in the 3A First Region semifinals. Reidland tennis player Jackie Trail will play for the Southern Section at the upcoming STA-FTA Challenge in Ponte Verde, Florida.
1990 — Billy Jack Haskins threw two touchdown passes, but they would not be enough for Paducah Tilghman in a 14-12 loss to Owensboro at McRight Field in the opening round of the 3A playoffs. Ricky Martin ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns as Middle Tennessee downed Murray State 31-10 in an OVC clash at Stewart Stadium. Travis Ford, Jamal Mashburn and Reggie Hanson were among the UK players who played an inter-squad exhibition game at the Otis Dinning Gymnasium in Paducah.
1985 — Steve DeBerg threw one touchdown pass and Donald Igwebuike booted three field goals as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 16-0 at Tampa Stadium. It was the first win as Bucs coach for Paducah’s Leeman Bennett. Chuck Glass scored 30 points to lead Blue over White 86-52 in a Murray State basketball scrimmage.
1970 — Mickie Thomason led Carlisle County with 22 points in a 72-60 win at St. Mary. Tony Naas scored 22 points to top the Vikings.
