A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Hannah James tossed the third perfect game in the history of the Murray State softball program with a 1-0 win over Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont at Racer Field. James struck out five over the full seven innings, as Sierra Gilmore scored the only run with a solo homer in the fourth.
2015 — McCracken County ruled both high school diamonds. The softball team further justified its top-ranking with a four-inning, 15-0 home romp over Graves County. Audrey Dodd struck out four Eagles and allowed just one hit as the Mustangs sealed it by scoring nine runs in the second inning. Cole Womack also allowed just one hit over a full seven innings as top-ranked McCracken beat St. Mary 5-0 at home.
2010 — Carlisle County senior Caleb Hardy and Calloway County junior Averee Fields were honored as Purchase Players of the Year in boys and girls basketball.
2005 — Murray State football coach Joe Pannunzio is emphasizing defense as the Racers begin their spring football workouts. ... In Lexington, horse trainers are altering their preparations for the upcoming Kentucky Derby following an outbreak of strangles, a bacterial infection found at farms though not at race tracks or training facilities.
2000 — Murray scored all of its runs in the first inning, but Reidland clawed its way back for a 9-6 baseball victory. The Greyhounds’ Geoffrey Kirksey drove in two runs with a sixth-inning triple, then scored himself on an error during the same play. The game was called after six innings on account of darkness.
1995 — In a high-scoring baseball contest in Draffenville, Marshall County saved its best for last by scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth of a 17-16 triumph over Carlisle County. Robert Sanders went 4-for-5 and drove in five Marshal runs. ... Heath’s Buddy Mullen signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Reinhardt College.
1990 — Marshall County senior Aaron Beth was named basketball Purchase Player of the Year, while longtime Murray coach Cary Miller and Ballard Memorial’s Yogi Trice shared the Purchase Coach of the Year honor.
1985 — Tajawa, a horse owned by Paducah’s Jim Abell and Tom Allen and Mayfield’s Wilke Austin, finished fourth at the Jim Beam Stakes in Florence. Banner Bob won the race.
1980 — Calloway County’s Mina Todd received all but three of the first-pace votes as she as named Purchase Player of the Year in girls basketball, while Heath’s Bobby Noles was named Coach of the Year. ... On the high school diamonds, Paducah Tilghman stopped Heath 7-4 at Brooks Stadium. The Pirates had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh when Tornado reliever Tony Wilburn killed that threat. ... Mike Estes allowed just two hits as Lone Oak won 3-1 at Calloway County.
1975 — Kentucky fell short, as John Wooden left UCLA as a winner with a 92-85 win for the NCAA Basketball Championship in San Diego. Kevin Grevey, a future NBA champion with the Washington Bullets, led the Wildcats with 34 points. Louisville won the consolation game over Syracuse 96-88 in overtime. Junior Bridgeman, a future Milwaukee Buck, led the Cardinals with 21 points, 12 of those in the extra frame.
1970 — After Vanderbilt defeated Purdue 3-1, Murray State defeated both teams in a triple-header at Reagan Field. The ‘Breds beat both the Commodores and the Boliermakers by 3-1 scores. ... Former Lone Oak and Paducah Community College star Rick Leeper tossed a three-hitter for UT Martin in a 5-3 win over Quincy (Ill.) in 10 innings.
1950 — A rule banning players with high school eligibility from competing in all-star games could keep several players off the Paducah Tilghman court from competing in the third annual Senior All-Star Game. Rex Alexander would coach the McCracken All-Stars and Murray assistant Cliff Cavender will coach the team representing the neighboring counties.
