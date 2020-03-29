2019 — Wes Overstreet replaced his father — Greg, new coach at Paducah Tilghman — as the boys head basketball coach at St Mary. ... On the NCAA basketball tournament front, Kentucky’s men topped Houston 62-58 in the Midwest semifinals in Kansas City, Mo., with Tyler Herro hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.8 seconds left. ... Louisville’s women rolled past Oregon State 61-44 in the Albany semifinals. ... Closer to home, Mayfield’s Ben Gloyd tossed a no-hitter as the Cardinals rolled 17-0 at Fulton City.
2015 — After leading by eight at halftime, Louisville fell 60-60 to Michigan State in overtime at the Men’s Elite Eight in Syracuse. ... Paducah’s Rick Cochran III shot a 5-over-par 73 in the final round of the Web.com Tour Chitimacha Louisiana Open In Broussard, La. He led the field after the first three rounds, but ended up having to settle for fourth place.
2010 — Katie Armstrong, a senior defender on the Heath girls soccer team, signed a letter-of-intent to player soccer at Kentucky Wesleyan. ... Paducah Tilghman and Arkansas alum George Wilson re-signed with the Buffalo Bills. ... In high school baseball, Clay Chandler scored the winning run in the ninth off a bloop single by Caleb Shelley as Ballard Memorial topped Mayfield 6-5 in a Third District showdown in La Center. ... In softball, Jordan Fowler collected four hits for Heath in an 8-2 win at Paducah Tilghman.
2005 — Heath began the defense of its First Region baseball championship with a 4-3 win at home over St. Mary. Calloway County won 3-2 at home over Lone Oak, while Reidland triumphed 4-1 at Graves County. ... The three schools that would become McCracken County High School all excelled in softball. Heath scored five runs on five consecutive hits for an 8-6 home win over Marshall County. Reidland blanked Paducah Tilghman 10-0, and Lone Oak dominated at Hickman County 9-0.
1995 — Wade Buchanan resigned as the head football coach at Ballard Memorial just one year into his second tenure with the team, citing family issues. ... At Brooks Stadium, Paducah Tilghman trailed St. Mary 3-0 after three innings, then scored all of its runs in the fourth through sixth for an 8-3 victory.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman fell short in winning its ninth consecutive Paducah Tilghman Invitational track meet as Henderson County scored 90 points to 68 for the Tornado. Lawrence “Choo Choo” Lee won the 100-, 220- and 440-yard dashes for Tilghman, while Andriane Diamond of Marshall County swept those same races on the girls’ side. ... On the college diamond, Paducah Community College swept a home doubleheader, 10-6 and 7-6, with Waubonsee, Ill.
1975 — In the Final Four in San Diego, Kentucky cruised past Syracuse 95-79 with 24 points and 11 rebounds from freshman reserve Jack Givens. The Wildcats just missed having to play cross-state rival Louisville for the championship, as the Cardinals fell 75-74 to UCLA in overtime in the other semifinal. ... St. Mary’s Dennis Gourley was named All-Purchase Coach of the Year, and Mayfield’s Eddie Williams was named Player of the Year.
1960 — The Chicago Cardinals told the NFL of their intentions to move to St. Louis for the upcoming season. The Big Red, as the team would be nicknamed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, would move to Phoenix in 1988.
1955 — The Kitty League’s Paducah Chiefs scored four runs in the fourth inning to pull off a 7-6 exhibition win over Dothan in Albany, Ga. William Markiewicz scored the winning run after doubling, then taking two bases on two outs in the sixth.
