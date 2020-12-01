2019 — The Indianapolis Colts could have tied AFC South rivals the Tennessee Titans with a late field at Lucas Oil Stadium. However, Dane Cruikshank blocked that kick and Dye Smith returned it 63 yards for the touchdown in the visitors’ 31-17 victory. Back spasms kept Ja Morant out of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 114-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.
2015 — Down by 18 midway through the third, Carlisle County rallied to win at St. Mary 61-58 in boys basketball. Noah Norsworthy tied it on a layup with 40 seconds left then won it on a three from the corner with four seconds left. Miriah Donelson led with 18 points and Sophia Patterson was close behind with 17 as Paducah Tilghman beat Calloway County at home 58-44. McCracken County swept a varsity doubleheader with Livingston Central. Will Sivills got 15 points in the boys’ 73-38 win while Maddye Rice led the Lady Mustangs with 17 in a 59-43 win. Hickman County swept at Community Christian with Zeke Prince netting 16 in the boys’ 70-20 romp and Chelsea Johnson leading the Lady Falcons with seven in a 27-20 win.
2010 — Mayfield football coach Joe Morris knows his team must contain Hazard quarterback Jon Combs if the Cardinals are going to win the upcoming Class 1A state championship football game.
2005 — The Marshall County Hoop Fest opened with Chase Denson scoring 41 points as Lone Oak’s boys earned the 69-59 comeback win over Massac County. Pam Bell put up 16 for Paducah Tilghman in a 74-56 girls’ loss to Martin (Tennessee) Westview. Daniel Ard finished with 26 points for the Marshall County boys in a 61-46 win over Hopkinsville. In other girls’ games, Anne Harper scored a sweet 16 points as Community Christian stopped Fulton County 60-42. Darah Easley got 10 points for Reidland, which lost 39-28 at Crittenden County.
2000 — Rashaud Wilson got 15 points for Paducah Tilghman in a 53-48 home loss to Auburn High School out of Alabama. After trailing most of the game, Heath grabbed the lead from Ballard Memorial off a 3-pointer from Charlie Throgmorton and free throws by Cory Turner and Matt Weaver to win 40-37. Michael Edwards scored 21 points for Lone Oak, which held on for the 72-70 win at Murray. Brian Behrendt led Reidland with 13 points in a 52-45 loss to Caldwell County. On the girls’ side, St Mary routed Trigg County 69-29 behind 18 points from Jackie Wagner. Heath also beat Ballard Memorial 62-36 with Becky Schaberg and Jennifer Dickey combining for 25 points. Heidi Seltzer got 15 points and 15 rebounds for Lone Oak in a 74-32 rout at Fulton City.
1995 — Michael Bright ran for 102 yards and the first and last touchdowns for Mayfield as the Cardinals downed Beechwood 28-27 for the Class 1A football championship in Louisville. Issac Bullock tipped it in at the buzzer to give Murray State men’s basketball a 76-75 win over Drexel at the Boilermaker Invitational in West Lafayette, Indiana. Joe Langston led St. Mary with 18 points but Chris Johnson got 26 points to help Christian Fellowship win the McDonald’s Classic 68-53. Ballard Memorial won the girls’ McDonald’s Classic 63-46 over Lone Oak with Angel Pigg getting 16 points for the Lady Bombers. Crystal Mason scored 26 for Paducah Tilghman in a 69-51 loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins. Russ Cochran shot a 69 to tie for 26th place after three rounds of the six-round PGA Qualifying Tournament.
1990 — Murray State outscored WKU 15-4 in the final 3:24 to win 97-91 at Racer Arena. Frank Allen led the Racers with 38 points while Popeye Jones also shined with 22. Jason Joseph scored 24 of his 28 points in the second half as Murray rallied to defeat Reidland 79-62 for the St. Mary Invitational crown. James Smith missed a late free throw as Paducah Tilghman fell 70-69 at Memphis (Tenn.) Germantown.
1980 — Murray State led 33-30 at the half at Indiana, but Isiah Thomas led the Hoosiers back with 21 points for the 59-41 triumph. Kathy Bechtold got 16 points for Symsonia in a 61-46 win over Mayfield.
1970 — Jim Young led Murray State with 27 points in a 101-49 rout of MacMurray College. On the high school hoops front, Jerry Throgmorton led the way with 23 points and Darrell Simmons was not far behind with 19 as Heath topped Lowes 69-48. Reidland got 21 points from David Wall in a 76-43 rout of Farmington.
