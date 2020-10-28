2019 — Two teams of Eagles reached the semifinals of the First Region volleyball tournament in Clinton. Audrey Dowdy made 21 kills and 18 digs for Graves County in a four-set win over Paducah Tilghman. Abigail Cima and Emma Fletcher each made eight kills as Christian Fellowship swept Carlisle County in three sets.
2015 — With rain falling off an on in Henderson, Maddie Griggs scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Henderson County’s girls eliminated Murray from the girls soccer state tournament 1-0. Meredith Purdom made eight saves for the Lady Tigers. McCracken County and Marshall County reached the finals of the First Region volleyball tournament in Clinton. Madeline Wooten served eight points in a row at one point for the Mustangs in a three-set sweep of Christian Fellowship. Hannah Langhi made 21 kills and Paige Henson scored 32 assists as the Marshals swept Paducah Tilghman.
2010 — Mayfield running back Jonathan Jackson was named Pepsi MidAmerica Player of the Week for 203 yards in a win over Crittenden County that clinched the Class 1A First District title for the Cardinals. Fans saw such Murray State basketball players as Donte Poole and Jeff Reese shake off the rust with some inter-squad scrimmages at the annual Fan Jam at the CFSB Center.
2005 — Chad Wright rushed for 286 yards and five touchdowns as Heath downed Webster County 42-28 to clinch a berth in the Class 2A playoffs. It was the lone bright spot for McCracken area football. Emmanuel Taylor ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns as Hopkinsville topped Paducah Tilghman 48-18 at the Stadium of Champions for the Class 3A First District crown. Javonta Rouse returned a kickoff 91 yards for a Tornado touchdown. Tommy Woodall threw one touchdown pass and ran for another as Trigg County turned three Lone Oak fumbles into touchdowns for a 49-6 romp in Cadiz. Tim Atcher ran for three touchdowns, caught a fourth and returned a punt for a fifth as Fort Campbell got the big shutout 68-0 at Reidland.
2000 — In the First Region cross country meets in Bowling Green, St. Mary won the boys and girls team titles in Class 1A with Jackie Wagner winning the race for the Lady Vikings in 19:10.6 over the 4,000-meter course and Marshall County’s Melissa Loveridge winning 3A in 19:15.8. Both Marshall County soccer teams won their sub-sectional matches. Evan Long got the only goal in the Marshals’ 1-0 win over Hopkinsville in Bowling Green. Nicole Johns scored the Lady Marshals’ only goal just before halftime of a 1-0 win over Fort Campbell in Draffenville. Nick Solomon ruined Murray State’s homecoming with a pair of touchdown runs in a 36-21 win for Tennessee Tech.
1995 — Mike Cherry threw three touchdown passes as Murray State football rolled 45-14 at Tennessee Tech. St. Mary easily won the First Region cross country championship in Draffenville as Adrienne Lima led a Lady Vikings sweep of the top four spots. In the boys’ race, St. Mary’s Ben Willett came out on top.
1985 — Recent charges of illegal gifts to UK basketball players have Owensboro Apollo star Rex Chapman waiting and seeing about going to the school and the offices of the Lexington Herald-Leader were evacuated by a bomb threat. As the Chicago Bears dominate the NFC Central with an 8-0 record, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coached by Paducah’s Leeman Bennett are at the exact opposite with an 0-8 mark.
1970 — The Murray Optimist Club presented a check for $420 to the Tom Moran Kidney Transplant Fund to help the former Murray State basketball star pay for the needed surgery. Jim Logan scored six points on a trio of last-minute layups to help the Kentucky Colonels beat the Carolina Cougars 104-102.
In the only other ABA game played that day, the Memphis Pros fell 113-99 to the Indiana Pacers.
