2019 — Paducah Tilghman sprinter Valesha Watson won her second Triple Crown at the 2A State track meet in Lexington by sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Other Tornado winners at this meet were Jaaliyah Biggers in the girls triple jump and DaRoyce Flemons in the boys discus. McCracken County’s Sophia Shiben celebrated her 17th birthday by advancing to the semifinals in the State tennis tournament in Lexington with a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (5) win over Katie Robeson of Henry Clay. After various delays and relocations brought about by bad weather, Marshall County defended its First Region softball crown with a 7-5 win over Graves County at Paducah Tilghman’s Shepherd’s Field. Cayson Conner and Gracey Murt both drove in two runs for the Marshals.
2015 — The University of Louisville baseball team advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals after defeating Michigan 13-4 in the championship game of the Louisville Regional. Corey Ray drove in three runs with three hits for the victorious Cardinals.
2010 — In the First Region baseball tournament at Brooks Stadium, Josh Dickson doubled to right to bring the go-ahead run home in Lone Oak’s 3-2 win over Graves County. The Flash will next face the winner of the lightning-suspended Carlisle County-Marshall County contest. In a real endurance test, Mayfield broke loose for four runs in the top of the 13th, powered by a two-run single from Shain Ross, for a 10-6 win over Heath. The Cardinals face Murray next with Terrell Buck getting four RBI in a 14-4 win over Hickman County.
At the First Region softball tournament in La Center, Hickman County stunned state-14th-ranked Heath 2-1 behind a four strikeout, no walks pitching performance from Brooke Yates. The Falcons advance to take on Calloway County, who lost an 8-0 lead but survived for the 9-7 win over Graves County as Kristin Boggess tripled in a late run for the Lakers. Marshall County stopped Ballard Memorial on its home diamond 6-1 with Buzz Ray going 3-for-3. The Marshals get Reidland next as Cassee Layne tossed a one-hitter in a 12-0 romp over Carlisle County.
2005 — Heath only had four hits in its First Region baseball semifinal with Marshall County at Brooks Stadium, but eight Marshal errors helped the Pirates reach the championship contest with a 9-2 win. Jason Bundy and Daniel Webb both had RBI doubles in the second inning, where Heath took the lead for good. The Pirates will play Calloway County for the title after an RBI single from Bryan Coles in the fifth led to a 3-1 win over Lone Oak. Calloway County is also in the First Region softball championship game with Carrie Radke leading a potent offense in going 3-or-4 with two RBI in a 9-0 win over Ballard Memorial in Murray. In a highly-anticipated pitching duel, St. Mary’s Angela Roof only allowed two hits but Cheyenna King threw a one-hitter as Reidland won 1-0.
2000 — Down 6-2 early on, Marshall County rallied for 10 runs in the fifth inning to win the First Region baseball championship 15-6 over Graves County at Brooks Stadium. Lance Warmath drove in four Marshal runs. It will be all McCracken-based scholls in the championship game of the First Region softball tournament in Mayfield. Leigh Ann Collins allowed just two hits and struck out eight as Lone Oak rolled 10-2 over St. Mary. Rachel Miller scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh as Reidland topped Ballard Memorial 3-2. Caldwell County won the Second Region softball championship when a single by Becca Morris scored Beverly Litchifleld with the only run in a 1-0 triumph over Christian County in Henderson.
1990 — Mayfield’s Darren Hillis won the boys state golf championship on the par-72 course at the Lincoln Trail Country Club near Elizabethtown. Hillis’s six-over-par 150 was one better than the next three competitors, including Chris Bell from Paducah Tilghman, who finished third thanks to a tie-breaker. Tilghman made a quick exit from the state baseball tournament with a 5-0 loss to Glasgow at Brooks Stadium. Tornado pitchers Germaine and Robert Hunter limited the Scotties to three hits, but Tilghman could only equal that number and committed three errors. St. Mary alum Howard Quigley coached Billings, Missouri, to the Class A state title with an 8-7 come-from-behind win in Columbia.
1980 — First Region pairs won the boys and girls doubles tennis titles at the State tournament in Lexington. Murray’s Kathy Outland and Candy Jackson won their second consecutive doubles crown 6-2, 6-2 over Barbara Miller and Genie Pate Howard of Sacred Heart. Mayfield’s Barry Elliott and Kenny Sumner stunned the field and downed Ed Evans and Joe Daugherty of St. Xavier 6-2, 6-2 for the boys honors. Murray State track stars Richard Charleston and David Rafferty might be headed to the U.S.-boycotted Summer Olympics in Moscow as representatives of Great Britain.
1975 — Murray State signed its first woman to an athletic grant-in-aid in the form of basketball standout Jackie Jo Mounts of Springfield, Ohio. She was MUP for three consecutive years at Greenor High. Madisonville coal miner Owen Bynum won the $10,00 top prize at the Kentucky Lake Open bass fishing tournament near Cadiz.
1970 — Former Morehead State star Jerry Conley was named the new head basketball coach at Calloway County. The Make-Ups, a ladies bowling team from Paducah featuring Dian Bradford, Ruth Elrod, Peggy Kraus, Jean Elrod and Elizabeth Henry, won the seventh annual Eddyville Tournament.
