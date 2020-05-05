A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo shot a 134 over both rounds to win the Early Bird golf tournament by seven strokes over his closest competitor in Joseph Scholl.
2015 — After six innings of scoreless baseball, McCracken County and St. Mary both turned up the volume in the seventh with the Mustangs getting the 4-2 win. Cameron Langston and Ian Walters drove in all the runs for McCracken. ... Secret York of Benton finished behind only Jan Hudson at the Lady Bass Angler Association’s second tournament event in Diamond City, Ark.
2010 — Austin Hargrove drove in three runs with a pair of doubles as Calloway County baseball downed its arch-rivals from Murray, 8-5. ... Jennifer Driskill and Stephanie Rudd each collected three hits as Livingston Central softball rolled past Fifth District rival Crittenden County, 13-4.
2005 — As Heath baseball prepared to defend its All “A” state title, its softball team escaped its sectional against Livingston Central with a 2-0 win. Emelia McConnell pitched six innings of no-hit ball, then survived a Cardinal rally in the seventh for the win. ... St. Mary softball pitcher Angela Roof extended her scorelesss innings streak to 27 with a 4-0 win at Ballard Memorial.
2000 — In a rush to make it to prom, Paducah Tilghman pitcher Jeremy King struck out 17 Lone Oak batters and allowed just two hits in a 2-1 win. ... In softball, St. Mary’s Jenny Dickey struck out eight Paducah Tilghman batters and allowed just three hits in an 8-0 victory.
1995 — Reidland softball bounced back from a rare loss to dominate Marshall County 15-3. Jennifer Wren went 3-for-4 at the plate while picking up her 18th win. ... In baseball, John and Chris Ellis combined to strike out 10 batters as St. Mary edged Hickman County, 7-5.
1990 — With St. Mary leading 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Reidland’s Phillip Holmes tied it up with a grand slam homer. Later the same inning, David Loyd produced the game-winning RBI single for the Greyhounds in the 6-5 triumph. ... On the college baseball scene, Paducah Community College swept a doubleheader from Draughons College to qualify for the NJCAA Region VII playoffs. Shannon Allen and Andy Zimmerman both bunted their way on and scored in a 3-1 win for the Indians. In the nightcap, Zimmerman allowed just three hits as PCC rolled 10-0.
1985 — Terry Messenger of Sumnerville, Ill., took the lead on the 22nd lap to win the 25-lap late model feature race at the Paducah International Raceway.
1980 — Lone Oak’s Ronnie Overton sank a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to edge Paducah Tilghman’s Buddy Bryant for the boys First Region golf championship at Kentucky Dam Village in Gilbertsville. ... Kreg Denton and Barry Stevens both picked up two hits as Ballard Memorial advanced in the Third District tournament with an 8-1 win over Fulton County. ... In the Second District, Don Spicer smashed a three-run homer as Lowes dominated Fancy Farm, 17-2. ... Alan Cochrum struck out 12 as Farmington advanced past Symsonia, 11-6.
1975 — Wayne Matchem tossed a one-hitter and Mike Silvey drove in three runs with two singles and two doubles in Paducah Tilghman’s 5-1 win over St. Mary. ... Billy Eicholtz also allowed just one hit as Reidland reached 20 wins on the season with a 17-0 rout over Fulton County.
1970 — Gene Edwards went 2-for-4 as Reidland baseball held off a late rally to edge Benton, 6-5. ... South Marshall alum Bob Warren scored 26 points to lead the Los Angeles Stars to a 119-113 home win over the Denver Rockets and a 2-1 lead in their ABA Western Division finals series. ... Paducah native and Tilghman grad Michael T. Clark was named head basketball coach at David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tenn.
