On this date in local sports:
2019 — Marshall County golfers Jay Nimmo and Savannah Howell are both tied for sixth after the opening round of the Kentucky Boys and Girls Junior PGA Championships at Richmond’s University Club at Arlington.
2015 — Paducah Tilghman hurdler Marcus Corbett and Murray long and triple jumper Grace Campbell were named Area 1 Track & Field Athletes of the Year by area coaches. ... Jonathan Stark, a 6-foot guard from Munford, Tenn., will transfer from Tulane to Murray State. He will sit out the upcoming season and have two years of eligibility left afterwards.
2010 — Murray State first baseman Wes Cunningham was named a Louisville Slugger Third-Team All-American, joining Daniel Calhoun in 2009 as the only Thoroughbreds to make the team.
2005 — Heath won its third consecutive First Region baseball crown with a 2-1 victory over Calloway County at Brooks Stadium. Chad Wright scored the first Pirate run in the third inning and sacrificed the game-winner home in the seventh. ... Reidland earned the First Region softball championship with a 12-inning 1-0 win over Calloway County in Murray. A one-out double by Dana Kincaid helped Caitlin Lewis score all the way from first. ... At the 2A State Track and Field Championships, Paducah Tilghman’s Pam Bell defended her discus title with a record toss of 139 feet, 6’ inches. On the boys’ side, Brandon Newell took the triple jump for the Tornado, while the team of Chase Wilson, Jarron Moore, Andre Braima and Emon Casey won the 3,200-meter relay. St. Mary won the 3,200-meter relay in 1A with Matthew Shoulta, Max Bishop, Charlie Kautz and Patrick Ball.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman won its seventh girls 2A track and field title in Lexington with just seven healthy athletes. Shanea Wilson won the long jump, the 100- and 200-meter dashes, as Peachie Jones took the 100 hurdles and both were part of the winning 400 relay. The Tilghman boys had to settle for second as Andre Perry won the long and triple jumps. At the 1A level, the St. Mary girls were third with Temi Akohie winning the 100 and 200, plus Jackie Wagner taking the 1,600. ... At the state tennis championships, also in Lexington, Lone Oak’s Sarah Suitor stunned two-time state champ and rival Ashley Robards of Henderson County 1-6, 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to win the girls state singles title, the first ever for the Lady Flash. Lone Oak went on to claim its seventh state team title in nine years by winning a 3-0 tiebreaker with Henderson. Paducah Tilghman’s Rob Gould and Todd Crawford won the boys state doubles title 6-3, 2-6 and 6-2 over Ben Johnson and Travis Triplett of St. Xavier.
1995 — This was a super day for McCracken schools. Reidland won the state softball title in Owensboro with a 13-2 win over Louisville Manual. Nikki Scott and Andria Brooks had had two-RBI hits for the Greyhounds early in that final game. ... At the girls state tennis tournament, Reidland’s Jackie Trail won the singles title, and Lone Oak won a tiebreaker with Henry Clay for the girls team crown. ... At the state track meet in Lexington, St. Mary went the distance with 1A wins from Brent Willett in the boys 3,200, plus Adrianne Lima in the girls 3,200 and the boys 3,200 relay. In 2A, Joshua Ellis took the 200 for Paducah Tilghman, as the Lady Tornado got wins from Danielle Carruthers in the 100 and the 400 relay team.
1985 — Local businessmen and horse owners Tom Allen, Jim Abell and Wilkie Austin have hired experienced horse trainer William I. Mott to improve on the success of their first colt, Tajawa.
1980 — Mayfield’s George Williams scored 34 points to lead the Purchase All-Stars to a 93-89 win over the South Egyptian All-Stars in a basketball showcase in Harrisburg, Ill. ... Paducah’s Jim Gosa caught a total of 14 pounds, 3 ounces to win a fishing tournament at Leisure Cruise Marina.
1970 — Tom Snow of Calvert City won the Missouri Eastern Zone Championship Open skeet shooting competition in Columbia, breaking 296 out of 300 targets for the overall title.
