2019 — Shea Estrin was born and raised in California, but is having a cool experience playing for the Paducah Chiefs, who split a doubleheader with Dubois County, Indiana. The Bombers won the first game 8-7 but Alan Roden and Lofton Pigg homered in the second game; a 14-4 Chiefs win. Murray State star Cameron Payne scored 18 points as the Dallas Mavericks topped the Brooklyn Nets 96-92 in the NBA Summer League.
2005 — Paducah Post 31 swept a doubleheader with Metropolis Post 306 at Brooks Stadium. Daniel Webb allowed just two hits and collected three himself in an 11-0 victory in five innings. Paducah’s bats were even more impressive in the nightcap as Kurt Riley was 4-for-4 with three RBI in a 14-6 win. Lone Oak’s Tifanie Treece lost 6-1, 6-1 to Lindsey mallory of Louisville in the girls 18s finals of the Murray Junior Open State Tennis Championships. Lone Oak’s Lance Bowman and Paducah Tilghman’s Raine Thompson were named to the National Intercollegiate Swimming Coaches Association’s All-Star teams. Bowman was selected for a 21.18 time in the 50 freestyle while Thompson had a 57.41 in the 100 butterfly.
2000 — Reidland’s Jackie Trail has learned how to recover from an injury as the metatarsus bone in her right foot has kept her out of action and qualifying for the Grand Slam events. Paducah Post 31 belted seven triples while Jeremy King and J.DS. Merritt had three hits apiece in a 13-2 romp at Cape Girardeau. Ballard Memorial alum Tom Sullivan in the new head football coach at Marion County.
1995 — Jimmy Brown will be looking for his 10th win of the Rolling Hills Invitational as the 40th edition of the tournament gets ready to tee off. The Boston Red Sox have designated Terry Shumpert for assignment and could send him to Triple-A Pawtucket, but Shumpert is hoping another team will claim him and keep him in the big leagues. J.D. Merritt struck out 13 and allowed two hits as the Paducah Storm 13-and-under baseball won their quarterfinal in the Panama City Invitational over Vicksburg, Mississippi. However, the Storm fell to Panama City, Florida, in the semifinals. Crittenden County’s Bryan O’Neal and Livingston Central’s Dan Stewart have signed to play college baseball at Bethel, Tennessee, and Shawnee Community College, respectively.
1990 — A youth baseball team from Bussum, Holland, faced unfamiliar high temperatures during its game at Noble Park with a group of 15 and 16-year olds from the Khoury League. The Paducahans won 10-1, but the cultural exchange took precedence over any athletic glory.
1980 — Doug Grogan allowed just one hit as Paducah Post 31 won its Fourth of July tournament with a 5-4 win over Sikeston in the final game. Earlier, Paducah edged Russellville 5-3. Sikeston won the opening game 10-0 over Union City, who lost 3-2 to Russellville in the consolation game. Gay Nutter, the top state high school player from Paris, Kentucky, is competing in the Paducah Sun junior tennis tournament yet tries to live the life of a normal kid.
1975 — Paducah advanced to the finals of the Bowling Green Invitational with a 6-3 win over Jeffersonville, Indiana. Terry Fletcher drove in three runs with a bases-loaded triple in the first inning. In the earlier Harrisburg, Illinois, Invitational, Post 31 fell to Charleston, Illinois, 8-1 but won the consolation over Harrisburg 3-2. Keith Vasseur singled Rodney Cash home in the ninth with the winning run.
1970 — In the Twin-States Baseball League, Richie Durbin had three hits and scored twice as Shepherd’s Service defeated Nunn’s Texaco 4-2. Jerry Anderson sacrificed to right in the third inning for the only run in Golconda’s 1-0 win over Grand Rivers. In fast pitch softball, Artie Lockwood went 3-for-4 for Union Drug in its 12-3 win over Warner Radiator. Larry Bearden and Larry McCrocken both had two hits for Bean’s Garage in an 11-3 win against the Sun-Democrat.
