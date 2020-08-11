2019 — Murray State men’s basketball completed a three-game sweep of its exhibition tour of the Bahamas with a 110-78 win over the Commonwealth Bank Giants. Tevin Brown led the offense with 25, mainly four seven 3-pointers. Freshman combo guard Chico Carter finished just shy of a triple double with 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
2015 — Calloway County pitcher and third baseman Bryce Orr signed with Shawnee Community College. In a girls high school golf match at Paxton Park, Marshall County edged McCracken County 177-179. Bailey Tyree was the medalist for the Lady Marshals at 38. The Mustang boys also played at Paxton and rolled past Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary. Owen Work shot 39 for the Tornado as the medalist for that match.
2000 — Paducah Post 31 bounced back from its opening loss at the American Legion Great Lakes Regional in Fairview Heights, Illinois, with a 10-2 win over Midland (Michigan) Berryhill. J.D. Merritt led the way with three hits and three RBI. Laura Clemmons of Mayfield won the girls 16-18 category by shooting a second round 80 for a 156 total at the Pepsi Junior Tour Tournament of Champions at the Weissinger Hills Golf Course in Louisville. Paducah’s Rick Cochran was second among boys 13-14.
1995 — Jacqueline Trail stopped top-seeded Jessica Lehnhoff in an epic 5-7, 7-6 (9-7) and 6-3 match to reach the finals of the USTA Girls’ 16 National Championships in San Diego. Houston Oilers owner Bud Adams visited Mayor Phil Bredesen and partied at the White Horse Saloon in Nashville, which was under consideration for a relocation site. Mayfield Post 26 stranded nine baserunners as it lost its American Legion state tournament opener at South Shore 6-4.
1990 — Paducah Post 31 poured it on with 17 hits to rout Boyd County 13-1 to win the American Legion state tournament. Preston Snelling and Matt Haas both homered in the seventh for Post 31. Roman Dycus of Lyon County signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens.
1985 — The Floyd Mariners, a baseball team from Reidland coached by Billy Baker plus Kevin and Cliff Haberstroh, won the International Khoury League Class A championship with a 5-3 win over the hosts from Springfield, Illinois. Michelle Ray of Bandana plus Doug Roberts of Barlow both finished fifth in the 400 hurdles for 15-16 girls and boys, respectively, at the AAU-USA Junior Olympics in Iowa City, Iowa. The Paducah trio of Tom Austin, Terry Sloan and Hal Brown won the Metropolis Open three-person scramble.
1975 — Mike Ryan of Paducah won the feature race in the hobby class at the Paducah International Raceway. In the Super Stock races, Jerry Inmon of Bruce, Mississippi, won both the Losers and feature races.
1970 — Dan Haley is looking to give his players a sense of direction as the new head football coach at Paducah Tilghman. Tony Naas gave Paducah Post 31 an early lead with a three-run triple in the fourth, but Owensboro battled back to win the American Legion West Sectional 8-5 on its home diamond.
