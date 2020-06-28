2019 — Paducah Chiefs pitcher Sawyer Smallwood and catcher John Michael Russ grew up together in Texarkana, Texas, and their chemistry was evident i the Chiefs’ 13-3 triumph over Muhlenberg County at Brooks Stadium. In other OVL action, Colin Millar, Bennett Christensen and Britt Netterville combined for a no-hitter as the Fulton Railroaders beat Henderson 2-0 in the second game of a road doubleheader. The Flash won the opener 14-6.
2015 — Paducah Post 31 saw a clear path to the championship game of the Polk Brooks Tournament disappear with back-to-back losses to Pulaski Tennessee Post 70 (5-0) and Shelbyville Post 37 (9-5). Brian Johnston went 2-for-3 against Shelbyville. Chris Griffin came from behind against first round leader Josh Rhodes to win his first James Marine/Banterra Bank Greater Paducah Amateur golf tournament at Rolling Hills. Phil Parker needed three sudden death holes to overcome Bobby Clymer to win the senior division. Kenny Perry and Russ Cochran both finished the U.S. Senior Open in Sacramento, California, at three-under-par.
2010 — Lyon County Post 68 swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader with Tri-County Post 236 in Draffenville. Kyle Smithson and Nathan Hedgepath each belted a three-run homer in the opener with a 9-3 final. Lyon only needed five innings to win the nightcap 13-3.
2005 — Eric Roof drove in three runs with two doubles as Paducah Post 31 took advantage of eight errors by Mayfield Post 26 for a 17-2 win in American Legion baseball action at Mayfield. Casey Estill hit an inside-the-park home run, but the Fulton Railroaders needed more than in the Kitty League as they fell at Sikeston 10-7. On the links, Brett Jones and Daryl Dixon won the scratch division while Ronnie Faith and Doug Story took the net division at the Energy Fitness Cup at Silos. Larry Mullen reached the finals of the KPGA Match Play Championship s in Hebron with a 2 & 1 win over Jim O’Hern. Former Mayfield golf pro Todd Butts purchased the Drake Creek Golf Club. Amie Koerner and Eli Glass won the Superman Couples tournament in Metropolis. In the pool, Raine Thompson became the first local swimmer to qualify for the Junior Nationals with her 1:04.26 time in the 100 butterfly at the Nashville Summer Sizzler meet.
2000 — Marshall County alum and Vanderbilt star Dan Langhi was selected by Dallas with the 31st pick in the NBA Draft. The Mavericks later traded him to the Houston Rockets for Eduardo Najera and a future second round pick. Paducah’s John Semeraro (boys 16-18) and Michael Craft (boys 14-15) won their age groups at the West Kentucky Junior Golf Championship at mayfield Golf and Country Club. Casey Birney of Barlow fired a 69 to win a Kentucky Open qualifier at Madisonville. State tennis champ Sarah Suitor of Lone Oak lost 6-4, 6-4 to Kacie Anson in the round of 16 at the Souther 18s Closed tennis tournament in Little Rock, Arkansas. Kyle Maddux smacked a homer to help River Region Post 3 win 6-4 at Cape Girardeau in American Legion baseball.
1995 — Recent Heath grad Johnna Massey edged Mayfield’s Mary Beth Blewitt by one stroke to win the Junior Black Patch golf tournament in Princeton. Chad hamm hit a home run in each game as Paducah Post 31 swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader in Princeton 11-2 and 15-2. Murray’s Velvet Milkman reached the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Women’s State Amateur golf tournament with a 1 up over Rebecca Burkhart.
1990 — Paducah’s Phil Roof, a bullpen coach for the Chicago Cubs, competed along with such legends as Willie Stargell, Tom Seaver and Lou Brock at the National Oldtimers Classic in Buffalo, New York. Matt Haas and Michael Benton each collected two hits as Paducah Post 31 won an American Legion slugfest with Herrin, Illinois, 15-10. Kelly Smith won three individual race and two relays as the Paducah Swim Team finished second at a meet in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
1980 — Nathan Rowton won the boys 14s at the Murray Tennis Association Junior Championships with a 6-2, 7-6 win over Robert Lutz. In girls 18s, top-seeded Cheri Simmons of Lone Oak lost the championship match 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to Sandy Cross. Murray State hired Tom Walsh as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.
1975 — Lanny Trottman grabbed the lead after the first round of the Ken-Tenn Invitational golf tournament at the Fulton Country Club with a four-under-par-66. Paducah’s Sue Taylor won the Daisy Invitational Golf Tournament in La Center by shooting a 75.
1970 — Ricky Lampkins, Alfred Delk and Joe Ford each homered for Mayfield Post 26, but it would not be enough in a 16-10 home loss to Paris, Tennessee. Jimmy Knott survived a challenge from UT Martin teammate Art Mulwitz to wi the Ken-Tenn Invitational at the Fulton Country Club.
