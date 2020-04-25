A look through Paducah Sun sports pages on this date.
2015 — McCracken County baseball won its last two games for a perfect 3-0 record at the Louisville Invitational Tournament. Daniel Seitzinger and Derek Schneider each drove in two runs as the Mustangs blanked Union County 11-0. Chad Williams came with two hits and three RBI as McCracken downed Atherton 9-1.
2005 — With several pro scouts in attendance at Brooks Stadium, Pope County pitcher Mike Broadway allowed just three hits against Paducah Tilghman in a 12-0 win. ... In softball, St. Mary’s Angela Roof tossed her second no-hitter in four days as she fanned 10 Graves County batters in a 5-0 win.
2000 — West Harris faced the minimum 15 batters as Mayfield’s lone hit was caught stealing in Lone Oak’s 10-0 win in five innings. Paducah Tilghman also dominated the Cardinals, 10-0, with Jeremy King driving in two runs with two doubles.
1995 — As Mark Gottfried was being introduced as the new Murray State basketball coach, athletic director Mike Strickland announced the program was not under NCAA investigation in spite of accusations from Ohio Valley Conference rivals. ... With two out in the bottom of the seventh, Paducah Tilghman used a two-run triple from Donald Robinson and an RBI single from Bobby Clifton to come from behind and defeat Graves County, 4-3.
1990 — Kent Leggs had three hits and Germaine Hunter drove in four runs as Paducah Tilghman dominated Reidland, 15-4. ... Paducah Tilghman is sporting a 5-6 record early in its first-ever softball season, made possible by student interest, parental pressure and fundraising.
1985 — Murray State baseball won the OVC Southern Division by sweeping a doubleheader with Middle Tennessee. Todd Hale broke a 6-6 tie with a ground-rule double that scored Greg Hirsch for the 7-6 win. Van Golmont tossed a one-hitter as the ‘Breds dominated the nightcap, 13-0. ... In softball, Shelley Livada and Amy Grimes each drove in five runs as Lone Oak swept a doubleheader with Lyon County, 13-3 and 10-6.
1965 — Dave Gorieaux allowed just one hit as Paducah Tilghman blanked Christian County 11-0.
1960 — Heath pitcher David King surrendered only two hits in a 13-2 romp over St. John’s. ... Sidney Sexton and Tom Ramage collected two hits apiece for Livingston Central in a 3-1 win over Lone Oak. Ron Alexander doubled for the Flash.
