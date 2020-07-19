On this day in sports ...
2019 — Tyler Best drove in six runs with three homers over the Lohaus Field fences as the Dubois County Bombers proved too much for the Fulton Railroaders 12-5 in Ohio Valley League action.
2015 — Former Marsahll County and Murray State golfer Patrick Newcomb foollowed a birdie on the 17th hole with an eagle on the 18th to win the pro Irvin Cobb Championship; his first pro and Cobb victory. Andrew Mitchell of Benton, Illinois, was the top amateur while Mason Chandler of Gibson County, Tennessee, was the top junior. Chad Boone and Mike Neighbors won the feature races during the Stock Car Bash at the Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway.
2010 — Princeton’s Emma Talley shot a three-over-par 75 to tie for 19th after the opening round of the U.S. Girls Junior Championship at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.
2005 — After Paducah Post scored three runs in the bottom of the first without getting a hit, Adam Finke made that hold up by allowing just three hits over the first five shutout innings for the 8-3 American Legion baseball win at Brooks Stadium.
2000 — Brett Jones of Paducah and Hamilton Weaver of Russellvile shared the lead at 142 going into the final round of the Mid-America Juniors at Silos Country Club. Lone Oak native and state tennis champ Sarah Suitor reached the round of 32 at the USTA Girls’ 18 Clay Court Championships before being eliminated. Paducah’s Todd Crawford also excelled at a national tennis tournament by winning two matches at the USTA National Open 16s in Lexington.
1995 — Though plans have been going slower than expected, Tom Timmons expects to reopen Paducah International Raceway after eight dark years as the Purchase Raceway Park near the ned of the month. Kip Ellington, formerly of Graves County and Transylvania University, will play and coach a team of locals in a basketball game against UK alumni at the Otis Dinning Gymnasium in Paducah Tilghman. Reidland and Lone Oak appear to be looking to freshman coaches in Brian Harper and Craig Wallace, respectively, to be their new boys head basketball coaches. Phillip Halsrud singled the winning run home in the bottom of the 10th of Princeton’s 5-4 American Legion baseball win over Ballard. In other Legion action, Sean Waller doubled two runs home in the fourth as Mayfield downed Sikeston, Missouri, 9-3 in Murray.
1990 — Chad Perryman went 3-for-4 and Chad Hamm hit a solo home run as the Paducah Storm 13-14 baseball team defeated Rockton 8-0 at the double elimination American Amateur Baseball Congress sectional tournament in Springfield, Illinois.
1980 — Russ Cochran is tied with Bob Stone for the pro lead at the Irvin Cobb Championships with 65s. Cochran is trying to become the first golfer to win the Cobb amateur and pro crowns in consecutive years. Among the amateurs, Kenny Perry and Jimmy Brown are tied for the lead at 67. In other nearby golf tourneys, Rick Cain of Louisville is leading the Bayou de Chein in Clinton with a 65 while Paducah’s Jimmy Musgrove has the opening round lead at the Oaks Invitational in Murray with a 67. Roger Westfall, a Hopkinsville native who once played for the Murray State tennis team, and defending champion Jeff Leeper both reached the semifinals of the Paducah Sun tournament at Noble Park, At the Polk Brooks Tournament at Brooks Stadium, Paducah Post 31 defeated Blytheville 5-4 thanks to a two-run homer in the ninth by David Lambert. Paducah then lost to Cape Girardeau 7-6 to end the round-robin portion, but will get a chance for revenge when they meet in the upcoming championship contest.
1975 — Wayne Morris, the defending champ from St. Louis, is once again leading the pros at the Irvin Cobb Championships with an opening round 66; three strokes ahead of Paducah’s Kayo Mulen and Evansville’s Jim Hamilton. Meanwhile, Jimmy Brown is tied for the amateur lead with Pursie Pipes of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, at 68. At the Oaks Country Club Invitational in Murray, Norman Reed of the Calloway County Country Club and Kem Albritton of South Highland Country Club shared the lead at 71. Paducahans Jeff Leeper and Mark Taylor have reached the semifinals of the Sun-Democrat Juniors Tennis Tournament along with David Carter of Hopkinsville and Gonzala Lama of Santiago, Chile.
1970 — Bob Davis won his first amateur title at the Irvin Cobb Championships with a two-round score of 141. Bob Stone of Kansas city won his sixth pro title at the Cobb with z 137. Bob Clements finished fifth out of 80 bowlers competing at the Nashville Open in Tennessee; the first stop on the Southern Division tour of the Midwest Bowlers Association. In fast pitch softball, Don McLeod and Steve Seed each had three hits as John R. Anderson Insurance downed the Sun-Democrat 12-4.
