On this date in local sports...
2019 — McCracken County opened its boys soccer on the unfriendly turf of Calloway County and emerged with a 4-1 victory. Dylan Deweese and Jaxon Miller scored the late goals that helped the Mustangs put it away. Jack Roof scored the only goal in St. Mary’s 1-0 victory at Graves County. Chase Renick had the only goal for Murray in a 2-1 home loss to defending Second Region champion Hopkinsville.
2015 — Graves County boys soccer may have a new head coach in Michael Lane, but with starters such as Rodrigo Garcia and Brady Wetherington returning, the eagles are considerable regional favorites in the upcoming season. The Marshall County girls soccer team is returning plenty of offense with Camryn Crass and Kayla Travis, but will need to shore up its defense to defend its regional crown.
2010 — Freshman point guard Brandon Knight led the way with 31 points as UK opened its Canadian exhibition tour with a 95-62 win over the University of Windsor.
2005 — With many of his top defenders graduated and some still in NFL camps, Murray State head football coach Joe Pannunzio is relying on an unproved unit in the final year of his contract. In high school soccer, Ross Wagner scored the first two goals in Paducah Tilghman’s 7-1 boys win at Hickman County. Shelby Scillian made two assists as the Reidland girls downed St. Mary 5-1. Kyle Winn made the hat trick for Caldwell County with three goals in a 5-3 win at Reidland.
2000 — In high school golf, St. Mary’s boys topped Lone Oak 150-165 at Paxton Park with Ryan Cochran shooting 35 and Eric Orth close behind with a 37. Heath swept Hickman County at Oak Hill with Josh Rhodes and Danielle Whitworth leading the way. Former Alabama coach David Hobbs and former Wildcat forward Reggie Hanson have both joined the UK coaching staff.
1995 — Greg Freeman and Robby Brown of Eddyville caught six bass totaling 24.23 pounds to win against 180 boats at a Professional Bass Fishermen tournament at Lake Barkley State Resort Park.
1990 — Matt Haas singled the go-ahed run home in the bottom of the tenth as Paducah Post 31 beat the heat and Meridian, Mississippi 3-2 in the opener of the American Legion regional tournament in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Turmoil between faculty and coaches plus the possibility of sanctions have prompted Madisonville native Travis Ford to leave the Missouri basketball program.
1985 — Paducah Post 31 won the American Legion Kentucky championship with a 21-8 drubbing of Ashland on its home diamond. Todd Cooper had 10 RBI on the game and put it out of reach with a grand slam in the sixth.
1970 — The Springfield Colts, managed by former Houston pitcher Mick Madison edged Suburban Q out of Chicago 3-2 to win the North Colt Division baseball tournament at the City Park in Murray. Earlier in this event, a team from Murray lost to Suburban Q 10-0 before being eliminated by Springfield 3-1.
1965 — Mayfield golfer Dave Barclay withstood a rally from Jan Jansco of Johnston City to win his third consecutive Metropolis Open. Jim (Cueball) Pryor topped Scott Nall Jr. and Pat Nanney by three strokes to defend his crown at the South Highland Invitational in Mayfield.
