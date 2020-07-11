2019 — Braden Durham is adjusting well to being the third catcher on the Paducah Chiefs’ roster after staring four years in high school. Bryson Bloomer certainly produced for Paducah with five RBI in an 11-2 win at Muhlenberg County. O’Neil Burgos and Davis Lott each homered for Fulton, but the Railroaders were derailed late in a 9-7 loss to Owensboro in the OVL.
2015 — Greg Beale and Nick Jones both shot 68 to tie for the lead after the opening round of the Rolling Hills Invitational. Kyle Busch got closer to making the NASCAR Championship Chase by winning the Quaker State 400 in Sparta, Kentucky.
2010 — Rain washed away the final round of the Rolling Hills Invitational and since not all championship flight golfers had teed off and completed the front nine, Metropolis native and Austin Peay player Dustin Korte was declared the winer based on his first round 66. Former Paducah Tilghman and University of Louisville quarterback Hunter Cantwell is now second on the quarterback depth chart for the Carolina Panthers.
2005 — Kyle Ramey shot a three-over-par 73 to tie for 35th at the U.s. Amateur Publinx in Lebanon, Ohio. After not attending the Atlanta Hawks rookie camp, speculation is high that Randolph Morris will return to UK after not being selected in the NBA Draft. Carly Marquess broke state records in the slalom and overall while competing for the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts at the Kentucky State Water Ski Championships in Eminence.
2000 — Shawn Yarbrough had two hits and three RBI as Paducah Post 31 inched closer to a 30-win season with a 12-5 win at Clarksville, Tennessee. In other American Legion action, River Region Post 3 and Princeton Post 116 split a doubleheader in Princeton. Josh Humphries and Kyle Riley both drove in two runs as Post 116 took the opener 8-4. Adam Miller dominated the nightcap for River Regio; going 4-for-4 with five RBI in a 10-1 win. Casey Birney of Barlow made par with 72; just four shots behind the leader at the Kentucky Open in Union. After five seasons of going with a Division I transfer at the helm, first-year Murray state football coach Joe Pannunzio is leaning toward Stewart Childress, who led Caldwell County to a state championship two years earlier, as his new quarterback.
1995 — Shanea Wilson will lead a dozen track stars between the age of nine and 14 competing at the Hershey’s National Track and Field Youth Program state meet in Boone County. Paducah Post 31 swept a doubleheader with Caruthersvile, Missouri, at Brooks Stadium. Chris Johnson cracked a two-run homer to help win the opener 11-2. Preston Hesley allowed just two hits to win the 5-1 complete game. Ballard Post 3 also swept an American Legion doubleheader at Harrisburg, Illinois. Kevin Jacobs homered in the 8-3 opener while Davis Hoskins tossed a two-hitter in the 10-0 triumph. Vince Clark has resigned as the Crittenden County baseball coach after four seasons. Adam Grogan, who won the state high school golf championship for Murray three years ago, is transferring from the University of Mississippi to Murray State.
1990 — Tom Austin believes making par is key as he goes for his third consecutive Rolling Hills Invitational title. UK is tied with North Carolina for most college basketball victories after an NCAA ruling added a 26-13 win over Louisville form 1914. The doubles team of Brenda Williams and Denise Gilbert was the only bright spot for Paducah’s Volvo 3.0 tennis team at the Southern Sectional Championship in New Orleans.
1985 — Tracy Thomason of Wickliffe has improved his stats dramatically playing for Paducah Post 31. Former Heath boys basketball coach Steve Bowers has been hired for the same position at Caverna. The Louisville Catbirds have been sold to a group that will move the Continental Basketball Association franchise to La Crosse, Wisconsin.
1970 — Murray State’s John Quertermous and Corky taylor each shot 70 to share the lead after the opening round of the 14th Rolling Hills Invitational.
1965 — David Milligan topped Jasper Vowell by three strokes to win the Rolling Hills Invitational. Dave Gorieux homered to help Union Drug come from behind and defeat winless Hardin 6-3 in Twin-State Baseball League action.
1960 — Bobby Noles, a former star athlete at Paducah Tilghman, is the new basketball coach at Symsonia.
