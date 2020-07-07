2019 — Britt Nettervile and Luke McKenzie each produced three hits, but the Fulton Railroaders could not come up with the runs in a 13-5 loss at Franklin in OVL action. Mark Greenslit, a Minnesota native who had been working in California, is dealing with unpredictable weather while working as a golf pro and general manager of the Mayfield-Graves Country Club.
2015 — Cullan Brown of Eddyvile had the only below-par score of 143 over both rounds at Oxmoor Country Club in Louisville to win the Trusted Choice Big I state golf tournament. Paducah’s Sydney Trimble was among the four members of the Murray State women’s golf team to be named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. Rob McDonald has left the head baseball coaching job at Murray to accept an assistant position at Marshall County.
2005 — With several wins already on the United Midwest Promoters Summernational Tour, Shannon Babb is in prime position to win his first tour championship going into an upcoming race at the Kentucky lake Motor Speedway in Calvert City. Former Murray State star Kirk Reuter was relegated to a middle relief role by the San Francisco Giants.
2000 — Paducah’s Josh Rhodes fell to Owensboro’s Brian Richards on the sixth playoff hole at the KGA-PGA Pepsi Junior Golf Tour at the Mayfield Golf and Country Club. J.D. Merritt hit a bases-loaded triple and Kevin Rooney blasted a two-run homer as Paducah opened its Chief Paduke American Legion baseball tournament with a 6-5 win over Gallatin, Tennessee.The University of Kentucky Athletics Association will assume the day-to-day operation of the financially troubled UK Basketball Museum.
1995 — Princeton Post 116 split a pair of American Legion baseball games at the Twitty City baseball tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Casey Call and Steven Tyler combined to allow just four hits in a 10-0 victory over South Lexington, then lost 6-4 to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. With only two open teaching positions, Lone Oak principal Wallace Adams is having a tough time finding a new boys basketball coach.
1990 — Michael Benton’s two-run homer was all the offense Paducah Post 31 could muster in a 9-2 loss to Bowling Green in the championship game of the Paducah Sun baseball tournament. Earlier in the tournament, Benton drilled a three-run homer in a 6-0 win over Clarksville, Tennessee. The Paducah Storm won each of the three games it played at the Jackson (Mississippi) Invitational. Chad Perryman cracked a grand slam in a 7-6 win over Tupelo, Mississippi, Chris Haas also belted a grand slam along with Scott Miller going 3-for-3 in a 16-5 over Leavell Wood, Mississippi. Brandon Myhand singled J. R. Reynolds home with the winning run i an 8-7 victory over North Jackson, Mississippi. William Darnell and Jason Ward dominated the 100, 200 and 40 meter dashes for the Paducah Junior Olympic Team at the Marion (Illinois) Swamp Fox Invitational.
1985 —David Roof was named boys basketball coach and baseball coach as well as assistant principal at St. Mary. Paducah Post 31 completed a three-game sweep of Bowling Green with a 12-8 win at Brooks Stadium. Lamont Fox homered three times during the series and drove in seven runs. John Lankford of Georgetown, the second-ranked tennis player in Kentucky, defeated Benton’s Mike Adams 6-2, 6-4 to win the boys 17-18 title at the Paducah Sun Juniors tennis tournament.
1980 — Howard Beth, who had been an assistant coach for Marshall County boys basketball, has become the head coach of Marshall girls basketball. St. Mary’s Chris Hicks will play baseball at Paducah Community College while Paducah TIlghman’s Troy E. Jones will play football from Yankton College in South Dakota. Randy Grief has joined with the Khoury League to form a senior baseball league for players 19 and older.
1975 — Paducah’s Russ Cochran (boys 16-17), Princeton’s Beth Franklin (girls 16-17), Paducah’s Tammy Mullen (girls 14-15) and Buddy Bryant (boys 12-13) were among the dozen area golfers who qualified for state berths in the Pepsi-Cola Junior Golf Tournament during an event at the Paducah Country Club.
1970 — Paducah Post 31 swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Poplar Bluff. Starting pitcher Leon Wurth drove in two runs during the 6-3 opener. Neil Hovekamp and John Jacobs both had two hits in winning the nightcap 6-0. Wanda Mullinax shot 79 to take medalist honors during Ladies Day at Rolling Hills Country Club. Claud “Sonny” Haws, the athletic director at Paducah Community College, made a hole-in-one on the 195-yard par-3 eighth hole at Rolling Hills Country Club with a three-wood.
