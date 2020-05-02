A look at past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Recent Murray State graduate Evelyn Adebayo announced she would transfer and play her final year of NCAA eligibility for the University of Connecticut. ... McCracken County baseball needed only five innings to earn a 15-2 win at Christian County. Brandon Dodd had three RBI for the Mustangs, who scored nine runs in the fifth inning to put it away.
2015 — Ballard Memorial advanced to the semifinals of the All “A” State baseball tournament with an 8-4 win over Carroll County in Lexington. Evan Lawrence hit a two-run single in an eighth inning, where the Bombers scored seven runs.
2010 — Rain has forced the postponement of the All “A” State baseball tournament in Nicholasville for another two weeks.
2005 — Heath clinched the top seed in the upcoming Second District softball tournament with a 7-4 win over Reidland. Cheyenna King doubled twice for the Greyhounds in a losing effort. ... Gabriel Shaw held Mayfield without a hit for five innings as St. Mary earned the 3-0 win.
2000 — Lone Oak’s Sarah Suitor faced state tennis singles champ Ashley Robards of Henderson County at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center and lost 7-5 and 6-0, though the Flash won the team match 6-3. ... Leigh Ann Collins tossed a one-hitter as Lone Oak softball blanked Paducah Tilghman 15-0.
1995 — Reidland celebrated reaching the top spot in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll with a 3-0 win over Lone Oak. The Greyhounds’ Jennifer Wren and the Flash’s Jennifer Lambert both struck out seven. ... After being released by the Chicago White Sox, Paducah’s Joe Hall signed with the Detroit Tigers and was assigned to their Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.
1985 — Paducah Tilghman’s Shawn Jackson dominated the sprints and Marshall County’s Todd Henson ruled the distance events at the Marshall County Track Invitational; the last major meet before the regionals.
1970 — Paducah Tilghman’s track team won the Class AA West Kentucky Conference Championship in Fort Campbell with Tony Welch setting a meet record in the mile run. ... Gene Edwards and Greg Hultman each had three hits for Reidland in a 15-5 win over Cairo (Ill.) Camelot.
