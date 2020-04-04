A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — McCracken County’s Jackson Sivills and Calloway County’s Charlee Settle were named to the Kentucky teams for the Kentucky-Indiana Junior All-Star games, which will take place June 2 in Kentucky and June 3 in Indiana at sites to be determined.
2015 — Kentucky saw its dreams of an unbeaten championship season crushed by Wisconsin and big man Frank Kaminsky in a 71-64 loss at the men’s basketball Final Four in Indianapolis. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wildcats with 16 points.
2010 — In McCracken County diamond action, Lone Oak baseball handed Somerset its first loss of the season, 7-1, at the Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. The Flash scored five runs in the third inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Lucas Englert.
2005 — A pair of McCracken County softball teams made the most of their spring break. Heath stayed perfect at the Florida Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., by beating Lexington Lafayette 6-2 and Conner 7-3. Kayla Vance drove in two runs with two triples in the first game, while Stacey Bowman had four singles and four RBIs in the second contest. Reidland kept going through Alabama with an 8-3 win over Foley in Gulf Shores. Jayla White and Brittany Gilbert each had three hits for the Greyhounds.
2000 — Reidland avenged last year’s First Region title loss by routing Lone Oak 12-0. Deanna Baker tossed a two-hitter for the Greyhounds.
1995 — Steve Newton, who left the head coaching position at Murray State to take the job at South Carolina, said he would be interested in someday retaking the reins of the Racers. ... Lyon County’s Ty Rogers won the 8-9-year-old division at the Elks National Central Region “Hoop Shoot” Championships in Paris, Tenn.
1990 — St. Mary catcher Matt Haas is attracting serious attention from colleges and pro scouts, while Steve Finley has supporters among the Baltimore Orioles despite poor spring hitting.
1980 — Roy Stewart, former Murray State football coach, athletic director and namesake of the Racers’ football stadium, died at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He was 70. ... Paducah Tilghman’s boys track-and-field team topped a field of 37 teams representing three states at the WKU Relays Invitational in Bowling Green. Lawrence “Choo Choo” Lee won the 100-yard dash and anchored winning teams in the 440-relay and the 440-sprint medley relay.
1970 — Murray State’s men’s mile relay team set a team record in winning that event at the Kentucky Relays in Lexington. The team of Leroy McGinnis, Randy Smith, Ashman Samuels and Tommy Turner covered the distance in 3:11.5.
1960 — Reidland pitcher Jerry Anderson struck out 14 and limited Metropolis to three hits in a 5-2 baseball win.
1950 — A late free throw by E.B. Barrett of Sharpe lifted the Purchase Stars to a 69-68 win over the McCracken Stars in the Senior All-Star game at Paducah Tilghman. St. Mary’s Frank Truitt scored 21 points for the McCracken side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.