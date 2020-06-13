On this date in local sports.
2019 — In the clash of area Ohio Valley League teams, Paducah got past Fulton 3-2 at Lohaus Field. Grayson Taylor had three hits and scored all three runs for the Chiefs. Keyshaun Mays struck out 12 batters in just over six innings pitched for the Railroaders. ... Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari signed a new contract with the university. The new deal is valued at $86 million over the lifetime of the contract and would allow him to retire in Lexington.
2015 — Russ Cochran is still in second place entering the final round of the Senior Players Championships in Belmont, Mass., as Bernhard Langer increased his lead to eight strokes.
2010 — Paducah’s Case Cochran birdied the 12th, 13th and 14th holes to win the West Kentucky Amateur at Mayfield-Graves Country Club with a two-round total of 136. Murray’s Josh Burks and Benton’s Bo Brien tied for second with 139s with Eli Towery (141) in fourth and Matt Poat and Patrick Newcomb (142 each) rounding out the top five.
2005 — Murray State hired Kevin Waters as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team. ... Khadijah Head, a former player for the Murray State women’s basketball team, was named director of basketball operations at the University of Arkansas.
2000 — In American Legion baseball action, River Region Post 3 gave Herrin (Ill.) Post 625 its first loss of the year, 12-5, in La Center. Patrick Reck and Dan Hall each went 3-for-4 and combined for five RBI. ... Mayfield Post 26 swept a home doubleheader against Paris (Tenn.) Post 89, 16-0 and 11-1. Jon Ross Shelton struck out 11 in the first game, and Aaron Farmer cracked two triples in the second. ... Paducah’s Mark Knecht shot a 68 to tie for second after the opening round of the State Amateur golf championship in Danville.
1995 — Dan Dillard, a Trigg County native who most recently coached in the Calloway County system, was hired as the new coach for the Paducah Tilghman girls basketball team. ... With a three-run double and a two-run homer, Brandon Lassiter drove in half the runs in Ballard Post 3’s 10-2 win over Carbondale (Ill.) in American Legion baseball.
1990 — Paducah Post 31 lost its first American Legion baseball game of the season, 19-9, to Evansville (Ind.) at Brooks Stadium. David Coleman and Michael Benton each had two hits and two RBI for Post 31. ... Paducah Tilghman’s Chris Bell, who finished second at the most recent Kentucky state golf tournament, signed a letter of intent to play golf for UT Martin.
1985 — Paducah Post 31 swept a doubleheader with Greenville, 16-4 and 10-2. Tracy Thomason went 7-for-8, including two doubles and three triples, with six RBI over both contests. ... Sam Harp resigned as head coach of Calloway County football to take the same job near his hometown in Anderson County.
1970 — The Murray State mile relay team of Tommie Turner, Randy Smith, LeRoy McGinnis and Ashman Samuels finished third in the finals of the U.S. Track and Field Federation Championship s in Wichita, Kan., with a time of 3:07.8. ... Richie White went 4-for-4 and doubled home the final two runs in Paducah Post 31’s 11-1 win over Carbondale (Ill.) at Brooks Stadium.
1960 — Paul K. Jett of Lone Oak won the Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament by shooting a 35 over the final nine holes at Paxton Park to overcome a two-stroke deficit.
