2015 — Murray State fell short of a trip to Madison Square Garden when it lost 72-69 to Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, in the quarterfinals of the Men’s NIT. Jeffery Moss nailed a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to tie the game after MSU trailed by 10 with 3:39 to go. ODU’s Trey Freeman, however, hit his own, long 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Monarchs to the semifinal, where they fell 67-60 to Stanford the following week.
2010 — Kentucky reached the finals of the East Regional in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with a 62-45 win over Cornell in Syracuse, N.Y. DeMarcus Cousins led the Wildcats with 16 points as current Milwaukee Buck Eric Bledsoe ended up with 12 points in front of a boisterous red-clad crowd that favored their foes.
2005 — Paducah Tilghman reached the semifinals of the Girls Sweet 16 with a 66-53 win over Washington County in Bowling Green. The Lady Tornado had a rare double-digit lead midway through the fourth quarter and preserved it by going 12-for-16 from the foul line down the stretch. Aseer Itiavkase led Tilghman with 19 points, while Pam Bell grabbed 10 rebounds.
1995 — Graves County’s girls’ comeback try fell short in a 50-41 loss to Pulaski County at the Girls Sweet 16 in Frankfort. The Lady Eagles got to within one with 4:30 to go but could score no more. Mendy Holland led the with 15 points and Becky Canter added 10, including both 3-pointers for Graves. Later that night, the Maroons fell to Scott County 68-45 in the championship game.
1990 — A new KHSAA rule limits baseball pitchers to a maximum of 15 innings in a seven-day period. Any more throwing than that mandates a three-day rest.
1985 — Wayne Wadlington, who had coached the Wingo boys basketball team to three consecutive Third District championships, was named the first coach of the Graves County girls basketball program.
1975 — Richmond was preparing to host the first state tournament for girls basketball since 1932. Paducah Tilghman would face Lexington Tates Creek in the opening round. ... On the college diamond, Paducah Community College split a doubleheader with Parkland Junior College out of Champaign, Ill., losing the first game 9-6 but taking the nightcap 11-1.
1960 — Dave Purdy of Paducah is part of a nine-man track and field squad that will represent the University of Kentucky at the upcoming Florida Relays in Gainesville. ... On the local court, the Thompson Packers won the Atomic Valley League championship with an 86-69 win over Beardsley Chevrolet in Murray.
