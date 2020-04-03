A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — In a press conference at the CFSB Center, Murray State sophomore basketball sensation Ja Morant officially announced he would forgo his final two seasons with the Racers and enter the NBA Draft. ... Marshall County baseball played two Kentucky schools at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and won 2-1 over Russell and 5-3 over Ashland Blazer. ... Lyon County sophomores Sydney Melton and Kaelyn Conger shared Softball Player of the Week honors.
2015 — Carlisle County alum Caleb Hardy was named an NAIA Second-Team All-American, averaging 20.6 points per game and totaling 245 rebounds this past season at Bethel University. ... In Murray State basketball honors, Cameron Payne was named Lute Olson Player of the Year at the CollegeInsider.com awards banquet in Indianapolis, site of the upcoming Men’s Final Four. Jarvis Williams represented the Racers at the NABC All-Star Game in Indianapolis, scoring 16 points.
2010 — McCracken County schools were hosting baseball tournaments, as Lone Oak topped Beechwood 2-1 with Josh Dickson making the difference with a solo homer in the sixth inning. Austin Warford drove in the winning run for Reidland in the bottom of the seventh of an 8-7 win over Obion Central, Tenn.
2005 — Local baseball teams went 2-for-3 at the Beach Nash in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Heath stopped LaRue County 7-1 with Brock Wright doubling and hitting a two-run homer. Mayfield won over Western Hills 3-2, as Cory Pickens drove in two runs with two doubles. Graves County fell to the state runners-up from Lexington Lafayette, 12-3.
1995 — After leading Murray State men’s basketball to three Ohio Valley Conference titles in his four years at the school, Scott Edgar announced he was leaving the Racers to accept the head coaching job at Duquesne.
1990 — Reidland baseball blanked Lone Oak at home 6-0 with Cameron Miller and Tim Clapp combining on a three-hitter. Heath and Calloway County went nine innings before the Lakers pulled off the 3-2 win with a two-run homer from Pookie Jones in the seventh and a walk-off solo shot from Scott Adams.
1985 — Marshall County’s Barry Goheen was named Player of the Year on the Boys All-Purchase Basketball team with Larry Hopper of St. Mary selected Coach of the Year. ... In high school baseball, St. Mary’s Mike Wooten allowed just two hits from Paducah Tilghman and scored the winning run in a 2-1 game. Van Vannerson’s two-RBI double in the fifth helped Heath top Lone Oak 8-6.
1980 — Paducah Community College headed south to Nashville, Tenn., but lost a doubleheader against Aquinas Junior College, 4-3 and 6-3. ... Louisville basketball experienced one of the perks of winning the national championship: visiting President Jimmy Carter at the White House.
1975 — Steev Darnell tossed a no-hitter for PCC in a 16-0 triumph over Kaskaskia Junior College in Illinois.
1970 — Murray State hosted a baseball doubleheader with Purdue, winning the first game 6-5 but dropping the nightcap 7-6. St. Mary opened its baseball season with a 2-0 win over Metropolis, while Lone Oak edged Ballard Memorial 4-3 in La Center.
1960 — Paducah’s Fred Kellum leads the field at the All-American handicap bowling tournament in Owensboro with a score of 2,125.
