On this date in local sports ...
2019 — In a pitching duel with Kentucky’s Mr. Baseball, A.J. Hacker of Rowan County, McCracken County’s Jason Ehling came out on top. He struck out six Vikings and allowed just three walks and four hits in a 2-1 Mustang win in the quarterfinals of the state baseball tournament in Lexington. ... Adam Puckett and Blake Albertson, Indiana natives who attend Murray State, caught a total of 51 pounds, 3 ounces to win the FLW College Fishing National Championship in Charles County, Md.
2015 — After just two years of existence, McCracken County won its first state softball championship with a 6-0 win over Ashland Blazer in the winners bracket finals, then a come-from-behind 2-1 win in eight innings over Louisville Male in the title contest. Keely Barnes came through for the Mustangs by scoring the tying run in the seventh inning against Male, then doubling Bailey Vick home with the championship-clinching run.
2010 — Paducah’s Russ Cochran tied for fifth at the Principal Charity Classic in West Des Moines, Iowa. He shot an even-par 71 in the final round for a $60,375 payday. ... Cunningham’s Cody Martin won a one-hole playoff with Trent Johnson of Clinton to take the Tot Waldon State Farm Invitational at the Ballard County Country Club in La Center.
2005 — Paducah Tilghman’s Vic Mazzone and Lone Oak’s Tifanie Treece are among the local players excelling at the Joe Creason Junior Qualifier tennis tournament in Louisville.
2000 — Marshall County saw its baseball season come to a crushing end with a 3-2 loss to Henderson County at a sectional semifinal in Greenville. Marshal pitcher Ross Dougherty was 2-for-4 at the plate. Batterymate Aaron Edwards was selected in the 39th round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the New York Yankees. ... Geoffrey Kirksey had four hits, including a two-run homer, as Paducah Post 31 defeated Cape Girardeau 11-6 in American Legion baseball action at Brooks Stadium. ... Lone Oak’s Sarah Suitor, Mayfield’s Jay Clark and the Paducah Tilghman duo of Rob Gould and Todd Crawford were all named to the Kentucky All-State tennis team.
1995 — Mayfield Junior Post 26 pitchers Andy Sheridan and Kevin Gibson combined to hold Eldorado, Ill., to three hits and Gibson helped his cause with a three-run homer in the 15-2 home win. ... Marshall County’s Dan Langhi will compete in an exhibition basketball game in Louisville meant as a tuneup for the upcoming Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series.
1970 — Bobby English of Benton and Dr. Glen Noss of Paducah both shot 68 to tie for the lead after the first round of the sixth annual Benton Invitational, played at the nine-hole Benton Golf and Country Club.
1965 — Paducah Post 31 lost its first game of the season as it split an American Legion baseball doubleheader with Clinton at Brooks Stadium. The Chief Padukes won the opener 11-9 but dropped the nightcap 4-2.
1960 — In Twin-States League baseball action, West McCracken split a doubleheader against Brookport, Ill. Paul Long had a double and a single for the West McCracken Lions in the first game, a 6-4 loss. Jerry Landrem collected two singles and took the mound for the nightcap, a 9-1 Lions win.
