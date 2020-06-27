On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Barney Thweatt Day was declared in Marshall County in honor of the member of the Brewers 1947 state runner-up basketball team and the 1948 team that went 35-0 in winning the state championship. Thweatt went on to play college ball at Memphis State and Murray State, then coached at Paducah Tilghman and Oldham County.
2015 — Ashton McDuffee went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs as Paducah Post 31 downed Terre Haute (Ind.) Post 346 1-0 at the Polk Brooks Tournament at Brooks Stadium. ... Josh Rhodes shot a 69 to lead the opening round at the James Marine/Banterra Bank Greater Paducah Amateur golf tournament at Paxton Park. ... Lone Oak High School graduate Kenny Perry fired a 64 to tie for second going into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open in Sacramento, Calif.
2010 — In the second year of the Country Club of Paducah Amateur, Mark Knecht repeated as champion with a two-round total of 139, four strokes better than runner-up Sammy Thompson.
2005 — Recent St. Mary graduate Devon Durbin will continue her softball career with Mid-Continent University.
2000 — Tyler Pittman cracked a three-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the game, then added a solo shot in the eighth to put River Region Post 3 up for good in an 11-7 win over Sikeston (Mo.) Post 114 in American Legion baseball action from La Center. ... With a spot in the PGA Tour next year fairly secure following a fourth place finish at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tenn., Paducah’s Russ Cochran is looking forward to a lighter traveling schedule in the future. ... In the minors, Chris Haas went 5-for-8 with a three-run homer to break out of a slump with the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate in Memphis. Andy Beal won his debut pitching for the Staten Island affiliate of the Yankees 6-3 over Hudson Valley.
1995 — Ballard Post 3 dealt Paducah Post 31 its first-ever loss to a Jackson Purchase team, 7-6, at Brooks Stadium. Post 3 scored all of its runs in the second inning, capped by a three-run homer from Kevin Jacobs. ... Murray’s James Foster, the Paducah Sun’s Purchase Player of the Year, signed a scholarship to play basketball for St. Catharine College, a private junior college near Bardstown. ... Murray’s Barry Knight won the Kentucky Triathlon Championship in Louisville by completing the one-third mile swim, 15-mile bike ride and four-mile run in 1:05.18.5.
1990 — Terry Shumpert signed some autographs during a recent visit home to Paducah while recovering from a hand injury he got playing second base for the Kansas City Royals. ... After going to Texas to pursue a career as a professional boxer, Lone Oak’s Brad Baker is taking professional advice and pursuing an amateur career that could lead to the Olympics.
1985 — Lone Oak hired Larry Hopper as its boys basketball coach and B.F. Behrendt as its football coach. ... Paducah Post 31 swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader against Harrisburg (Ill.) at Brooks Stadium. Todd Cooper singled two runs home in the sixth inning of a 7-6 opening win. Cooper followed that with a three-run double in the first inning of an 8-5 nightcap victory.
1970 — After losing 4-3 to Corbin to fall into the consolation bracket of the Owensboro Invitational American Legion baseball tournament, Chief Paduke Post 31 defeated Booneville (Ind.) 2-1 when David Roof scored on a throwing error in the top of the ninth inning.
