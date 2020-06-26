On this date in local sports:
2015 — Western Kentucky University football coach Jeff Brohm was named a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Steve Beshear after he coached the Hilltoppers to an 8-5 record in their first Conference USA campaign, including a win in the inaugural Popeye's Bahamas Bowl.
2010 — Paducah's Russ Cochran shot a 66 to move within two strokes of the lead going into the final round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y. ... Paducah's Danielle Carruthers had the fifth-fastest qualifying time in the 100-meter hurdles at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, but finished eighth in the final race. ... Jeff Walston won the late model division race at Paducah International Raceway.
2005 — On the final day of the Polk Brooks Tournament, Paducah Post 31 reached the championship game with an 8-1 win over Athens, Ala. Gabriel Shaw gave up four hits for Post 31 and drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Paducah later fell to Columbia (Mo.), 4-0, in the title game. ... Lone Oak High School graduate Kenny Perry fired a 71 to tie for third at the Barclays Classic in Harrison, N.Y., good for a $299,000 payday.
2000 — Ballard Memorial's Bob Hite won the Mark Mullen Memorial Junior Golf Tournament at Paxton Park with a 67, two strokes better than second-place Peter Zellmer of St. Mary.
1995 — With the aid of College Prospects of America, Lone Oak tennis star Caroline Steele signed a scholarship with the University of Massachusetts. ... Paducah's Joe Hall went 1-for-4 is his debut as the starting left fielder for the Detroit Tigers in New York against the Yankees. ... St. Mary and Paducah Post 31 star Chris Haas is enduring plenty of rain to hit .278 in five games with Johnson City (Tenn.), the St. Louis Cardinals' affiliate in the Appalachian League.
1990 — Vicki McClery and Betty Vowell of Fulton combined for a 67 to win the Sue Haley Invitational at the Country Club of Paducah. Mary Jane Park and Mary Bain finished second with 69 in a scorecard countback against Barbara Johnson and Martha Hamilton.
1985 — Lamont Fox relieved the Paducah Post 31 starter early in the first inning in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and tossed a three-hitter in a 13-3 win. He also went 3-for-4 and drove in seven runs.
1980 — After shooting 69 for second place in the opening round, Paducah Tilghman's state champ Buddy Bryant followed with 78s in each of the final two rounds for an 11th-place finish at the National Coaches' Association High School Golf Tournament in Seattle.
1975 — Steve Dannenmueller won overall medalist and boys 16 honors by shooting a 41 during a junior golf event at Rolling Hills Country Club. ... In women's softball action, Melanie Kruslar went 4-for-4, as Crown Burger edged Stacy Plymouth, 8-7.
1970 — Steve Willett and Ricky Clark each had four hits and five RBI for Benton in an 18-8 romp over Mayfield in American Legion baseball action.
