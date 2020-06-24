On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Wayne Ramey and Tommy Thomas won a playoff against David Glass and Jerry Throgmorton for the title at the James Marine Greater Paducah Amateur Two Player Team Championship at Paxton Park. ... Josh Rhodes and Shane Taylor took the Lakeland Open 2-Man Scramble at Calvert City Country Club.
2015 — Murray State point guard Cameron Payne is projected to be a lottery pick at the upcoming NBA Draft in Brooklyn. ... Paducah Post 31 completed a doubleheader sweep of Mayfield Post 26 with a 14-8 win at Brooks Stadium. Isaac Humphrey went 3-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs. Rook Ellington and Schubert Moffatt each had three hits for Post 31 as did Derek Stephens for Post 26.
2010 — The University of Kentucky became the first school to have five first round picks in the NBA Draft. John Wall was the first overall selection by the Washington Wizards, followed by DeMarcus Cousins (5th, Sacramento Kings), Patrick Patterson (14th, Houston Rockets), Eric Bledsoe (18th, Oklahoma City Thunder) and Daniel Orton (29th, Orlando Magic). ... Former Massac and Graves girls basketball coach James Forthman was hired for the same job at Community Christian Academy.
2005 — After a short delay for negotiation, Paducah native and Pope County alum Mike Broadway signed a contract with the Atlanta Braves. After being released by the Chicago White Sox, Livingston Central's Josh Stewart signed with the Orix Buffaloes of the Japanese Pacific League. Reidland's Andy Beal is recovering from a broken bone in his pitching hand as he is playing for the Staten Island Surf following his release from the New York Yankees. ... A pair of local golfers won their flights at the 79th Women's State Amateur Golf Championship at Shelbyville Country Club. Jessica Coleman of Kevil won the Second Flight, 6 & 5, over Pam Knight of Somerset. In an all-Jackson Purchase Fourth Flight, Paducah's Nancy Ragland topped Murray's Judy Lyle 6 & 5.
2000 — Paducah's Russ Cochran slipped a bit as he shot 71 during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tenn. That still ties him for sixth going into the final round. ... Paducah's Jason Ward defended his triple jump title at the U.S. Junior Track Championships in Denton, Texas, with a final leap of 54 feet, 3 inches.
1995 — Marshall County's Brigette Howard scored eight points, grabbed two rebounds and made two assists as Kentucky lost 92-78 to Indiana in a girls basketball all-star game in Lexington. ... Steve and Caroline Korte lead the first round of the Superman Couples golf tournament at Metropolis Country Club with a 62. ... Chris Ramey won a tiebreaker against fellow Paducahan Ward Jarvis to win the boys 16-18 title at the Hopkinsville Junior Golf Championships. West Paducah's Jenny Throgmorton won the girls 14-15 crown at the same event.
1990 — Paducah Post 31 increased its winning streak to eight games after roaring back from a 13-run deficit to top Nashville 16-14 at Brooks Stadium. Preston Snelling went 4-for-4 for Post 31, while Matt Fletcher completed the comeback with a two-run single in the seventh inning. ... Paducah's Tommy Thomas won the inaugural Westwood Country Club Amateur Golf Tournament with a two-round score of 143, just one stroke better than Mike Shelbourne. ... Larry Heflin and Denny Lane stopped Tommy Cohen and Kelly Hall 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4 for the 35-doubles championship at the Cardinal Federal Kentucky State Open.
1985 — Jack Haskins left the head football coaching job at Heath to take the same position at Calloway County. ... Murray's Mel Purcell fell to Ivan Lendl 6-4, 7-6 (6-2) and 7-6 (6-2) in the only match completed on the opening day of Wimbledon because of rainy weather and bad light.
1980 — Paducah's Jimmy Brown is just one stroke behind the leaders at the Kentucky State Amateur Golf Tournament in Madisonville, an event he won in 1977. ... Phil Roof, Lawrence Durbin and Mike Gibson were among the Old-Timers who beat the current Paducah Post 31 team 10-2 in a special baseball game at Brooks Stadium. ... Wayne Lohaus, a Fulton City graduate, is returning to the school to coach the football and girls basketball teams. ... State golf champion Buddy Bryant of Paducah Tilghman is only one stroke off the lead at the National Coaches' Association High School Tournament in Seattle.
1975 — Paducah Tilghman's Lynn Maxwell qualified for the 100-meter dash at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Women's Championship in White Plains, N.Y., with a time of 11.7 seconds.
1970 — David King left the head basketball coaching job at Hickman County to take the same position at North Marshall. ... Paducah's Phil Roof scored the tying run for the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the ninth of a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.
